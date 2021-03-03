Paramount + is the new streaming platform that is about to be born

Paramount + is the new streaming platform that is about to be born

It will be released on March 4th in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The arrival in Portugal is not yet (but it is in the plans).

The launch will only take place in America

The trend was already very evident in the market, but the pandemic accelerated many plans. ViacomCBS is the next audiovisual giant to join the universe of streaming platforms. The new Paramount + service will start on Wednesday March 4th.

In this first phase, the service will only be rolled out in the United States, Canada, and some Latin American countries. On March 25, the service will reach Australia and Europe, but only in the Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. However, Portugal will be part of the expansion plans, although there is still no confirmed date.

Paramount Pictures productions are also part of the ViacomCBS universe, but also content from channels such as CBS, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. “Star Trek”, “Daily Show” or “SpongeBob” are some of the content that we can expect.

In total, the streaming service portfolio will begin with around 2,500 films and more than 30,000 episodes from various series and programs. The promise is that Paramount + will be competitively priced in a market that has become particularly attractive in times of pandemic. And that promises to continue like this in the future.