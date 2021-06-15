Parallel Robots Market Sales, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Parallel Robots Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Parallel Robots industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Parallel Robots Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global parallel robots market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the automation of industries and operations from various end-user verticals.

Parallel robots are vertical overhead robots that have two or more arms which are interconnected through several joints/links. These robots are segregated based on their functioning namely, Hexapods which are used due to their motion freedom in different applications; whereas, Delta robots are used for simple pick and place applications.

Market Drivers:

Increasing functionality and benefits of operations, such as enhanced quality, lower operating cost; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements in the development and innovative product offerings providing lower maintenance cost and enhanced components; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

However, high cost of implementation and complications requiring different integration processes is expected to restrain the market growth

Development of advanced technologies which will result in better quality of sensors, components and software services, this availability of hardware & software will lead to debut of “delta robots” that will be better equipped to handle larger autonomous operations; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Parallel Robots Market

By Product

Hexapods

Delta Robots

By Type

Double Arms

Multiple Arms

By End-Users

Food & Beverages

Medical

Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Penta Robotics announced that the “Times Group” based in Rhoon, Netherlands had taken over their shares. The company will be shifted to Delft in Netherlands after the purchase is finalized. This will enhance the implementation of robotics in logistics servicing.

In April 2016, OMRON Corporation announced the launch of a number of robots developed by their subsidiary Adept Technologies Inc., which have been equipped with the latest sensors, components machine automation controllers so that their usage is easier in a manufacturing environment. The robot types launched included a parallel robot termed as “Quattro”, a SCARA “eCobra” and articulated robot termed as “Viper”.

Competitive Analysis: Global Parallel Robots Market

Global parallel robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parallel robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Parallel Robots Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in parallel robots market are FANUC CORPORATION; Epson America, Inc.; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; ABB; Penta Robotics; OMRON Corporation; Codian Robotics; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Stäubli International AG; Guangzhou CNC Equipment Co., Ltd.; HIWIN Technologies Corp.; Shenzhen TEDA robotics Co., Ltd.; Shenyang SIASUN robot; Asyril SA and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Major Highlights of Parallel Robots market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Parallel Robots market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Parallel Robots market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Parallel Robots market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

