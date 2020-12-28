Paraformaldehyde Market Still Has Room To Grow with Emerging Players

According to Our Research analysis,global Paraformaldehyde Market will reach 581.53 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.69%.

The global Paraformaldehyde market is valued at 462.40 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 581.53 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% during 2017-2022.

Paraformaldehyde is a white crystalline solid formed by polymerization of formaldehyde. It is used to make various resins with mainly phenol (melamine resin; phenol resin; vinylon; polyacetal resin; terephthalic acid; diphenyl methane diisocyanate, acrylic acid esters). Paraformaldehyde is also mainly used in (1) Pesticides: synthesis of acetochlor, butachlor, and glyphosate; (2) Medicine and pharmaceutics: produce vitamin A; (3) Coatings: synthesis of high grade automobile paint.

Paraformaldehyde can be divided into two categories–PF(91% ～ 93% ) type and PF(95% ～ 97% ) type. PF(95% ～ 97% ) type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 72.49% in 2017, PF(91% ～ 93% ) type account for 27.51%.\

The sales market share of global Paraformaldehyde in pesticide, coating, resin, papermaking and others has been stable year by year, at 64.93%, 11.25%, 10.60%, 3.10% and 10.12% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 5 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Paraformaldehyde in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Paraformaldehyde market has the most promising sales prospects in the pesticide application.

Asia-Pacific is the biggest contributor to the Paraformaldehyde revenue market, accounted for 62.95% of the total global market with a revenue of 291.07 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 14.66% with a revenue of 67.8 million USD.

Ercros is the largest company in the global Paraformaldehyde market, accounted for 14.27% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Celanese, CCP and LCY Chemical, accounted for 11.71%, 11.66% and 11.05% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The Paraformaldehyde market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Paraformaldehyde has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Paraformaldehyde market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Paraformaldehyde-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

