Paraffin Wax Market 2021| Analysis, Sales Revenue, Production and Expected to Grow at CAGR to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Paraffin wax refers to a soft and colorless solid that is derived from coal, petroleum, or oil shale. It is obtained as a byproduct of the oil purification process. Paraffin wax is derived from dewaxing process that crude oil undergoes. It consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules that has 20-40 carbon atoms. Paraffin wax is insoluble in water but are soluble in benzene and ethers. It uses slack wax, a mixture of oil and wax as a feedstock.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The use of paraffin wax for the manufacture of fragrance candles is expected to drive the growth of the paraffin wax market. Besides this, an upsurge in demand for aromatherapy and awareness regarding home ambiance also drives the market growth. However, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil restrict the growth of paraffin wax market. Low level of automation in packaging forcing packaging producers to use paraffin wax is expected to boost the growth of paraffin wax market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Paraffin Wax Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the paraffin wax market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global paraffin wax market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paraffin wax market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global paraffin wax market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the type of material, the paraffin wax market is segmented into fully refined wax, semi refined wax and others. As per application the market is bifurcated into candles, packaging, board sizing, rubber and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paraffin wax market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The paraffin wax market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the paraffin wax market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the paraffin wax market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the paraffin wax market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from paraffin wax market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paraffin wax market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paraffin wax market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the paraffin wax market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fushun Hengyi Petro and Chemical Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Petro-Canada

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A

Repsol S.A.

Sasol Limited

Sinopec

