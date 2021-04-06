Parabolic Trough CSP Market Report Research and Global Outlook 2021- Acciona SA, Sener Ingenieria y Sistemas SA, Spain’s TSK Electronica y Electricidad

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Parabolic Trough CSP including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Parabolic Trough CSP investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global parabolic trough concentrated solar power (CSP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as increasing adoption of renewable and decreasing cost of parabolic trough CSP components are likely to drive the parabolic trough CSP market in the forecast period. However, other renewable energy sources such as wind and hydroelectricity are likely to have a negative impact on parabolic trough CSP market in the forecast period.

– Increasing installed capacity of solar photo-voltaic (PV) cells are expected to restrain the parabolic trough CSP market in the forecast period.

– Countries such as the United Kingdom, France and the United States are shifting towards renewable energy and have planned to reduce emission of greenhouse gases by 2030. This is likely to create opportunity for parabolic trough CSP market in the future.

– Europe has dominated the market in the past, but Asia-Pacific is going to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period, and significant demand is likely to be from Asia-pacific.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Acciona SA, Sener Ingenieria y Sistemas SA, Spain’s TSK Electronica y Electricidad, Sopogy, Inc., Aalborg CSP, Abengoa SA, GlassPoint Solar, Inc., Rackam

Market Scenario

Increasing Deployment of Solar PV to Restrain the Market

– Solar Photovoltaic (PV) that has a life of approximately 50 years are expected to restrain the parabolic trough CSP market, which only has a life span of 25 to 30 years. This factor of more life span coupled with low cost of photovoltaic cells is expected to have a negative impact on parabolic trough CSP market.

– In 2010, the installed capacity of solar PV was 40275 megawatt (MW), which in 2018 became 480619 megawatt (MW).

– Since solar PV are much cheaper, easy to build and take less time to build in comparison to parabolic trough CSP that are expensive, made of different components which take more time to put together.

– Also parabolic trough CSP require more space for large scale applications and require high initial investment. On the other hand solar PV can also be installed on rooftops for day to day requirement and have low initial investment. Due to these reasons more and more people are investing in solar PV which are becoming restrains for parabolic trough CSP market.

– Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka is the worlds largest solar photovoltaic power station, which can generate the energy of 2050 megawatts (MW). It was started in 2015 and was completed in 2019. This much power generation from photovoltaic technology is going to restrain the parabolic trough CSP market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The parabolic trough CSP market is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players in the market include Acciona SA, Aalborg CSP, Abengoa SA, GlassPoint Solar, Inc, and Rackam.

Key Takeaways from this Report

─ Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates, Volume and price knowledge – for products type, finish use applications and by completely different trade verticals of Parabolic Trough CSP Market

─Understand the various dynamics influencing the Parabolic Trough CSP market – key driving factors, challenges, and hidden opportunities

─Get in-depth insights on your contestant performance of Parabolic Trough CSP Market – market shares, strategies, monetary benchmarking, product benchmarking and additional

─Parabolic Trough CSP Market report analyzes the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to enhance top-line revenues

─Comprehend the exchange give chain a profound jump on the value increase at each progression, to enhance cost and deliver efficiencies in your procedures

─Get a fast outlook on the Parabolic Trough CSP market report entropy – Deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past Five years.

─Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and restrictive landscape for quite prime twenty countries globally for the Parabolic Trough CSP market

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

