Parabens Market | Key Drivers, Trends, Regional Demand With Top Countries Data | Sharon laboratories, Zhejiang Shengxiao Chemical Co. Ltd., Paraben Corporation

Parabens are p-hydroxybenzoic acid esters, some of which include methylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, ethylparaben, phenoxyethanol, among others. As para-hydroxybenzoic acid is reacted with an appropriate alcoholic group such as methyl, ethyl or n-propyl groups, esterification reactions are used to generate parabens.The demand for parabens will hit an approximate valuation of USD 130.85 million by 2028, with growth of 6.20% for the projected period from 2021 to 2028. The market report on parabens analyses the growth that is currently rising due to the increasing use of parabens as preservatives in cosmetic products.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The major players covered in the parabens market report are UENO FINE CHEMICALS INDUSTRY,LTD., Gujarat Organics Limited., Sharon laboratories, Zhejiang Shengxiao Chemical Co., Ltd., Paraben Corporation, Avon, Nu Skin International Inc., Unilever, Croda International Plc, DuPont., SABIC, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Sinerga S.p.A., Pharmacos, Coptis, Procter and Gamble., L’Oréal Paris, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., by Starflower Essentials., Gordon Labs Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents of Parabens Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Parabens Market Size

2.2 Parabens Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Parabens Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Parabens Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Parabens Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Parabens Sales by Product

4.2 Global Parabens Revenue by Product

4.3 Parabens Price by Product

