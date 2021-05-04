Paper Trays Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2027 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Paper Trays Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027"

The paper trays market is likely to grow at a healthy 3.9% value CAGR throughout 2027, according to a latest Fact.MR study. The momentum in the paper trays market can be attributed to growing focus on sustainability, which includes reducing packaging waste and adopting recyclable packaging materials.

Growing consumer preference toward greener packaging solutions is driving heavy investments in the paper trays market. Anticipating the lucrativeness of the paper trays market and future growth opportunities, manufacturers are introducing a wide design range of paper trays, which is proving to be a winning product differentiation strategy for paper packaging businesses.

The Fact.MR study opines that industrial applications of paper trays in food & beverage products collectively account for more than 40% revenue share in the paper trays market. The Fact.MR study remains bullish on burgeoning demand for environmentally-friendly paper trays in the food & beverage industry, leading retail chains and foodservice brands’ commitment to phase out plastic in food packaging. The report also sheds light on increasing demand for paper trays in the consumer electronics industry, which is likely to remain a less-explored end-user industrial sector in the paper trays market.

Plant-Based Plastic Trays Emerge as Effective Alternative to Paper Trays

Players involved in plastic packaging have been focused on solving plastic problem. A shift toward using plant-based plastics in the manufacturing of paper trays has been witnessed. Paper trays from plant-based plastics are environment friendly, feature high strength and are a sustainable business practice. Cornstarch is one of the widely used material in paper trays made from plant-based plastics and have limited negative impact on environment. This factor continues to challenge the adoption of paper trays, in turn restricting the growth of the paper trays market.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competitive Landscape

The report on paper trays market includes detailed assessment and business outlook of key companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of paper trays. Key facets of the paper trays market competition landscape such as SWOT analysis, product portfolio, developments, acquisitions, strategies and key financials are covered. Key manufacturers of paper trays such as Colpac Ltd., Mondi Group Plc., Huhtamaki Oyj, and International Paper have been profiled in the report.

Companies in the paper trays market are focused on enhancing their paper trays portfolio by launching novel paper trays that can be used across a variety of applications. Colpac Ltd., has launched compostable ovenable tray, an extension to its paper food packaging portfolio. Likewise, in September 2018, Mondi Group Plc has launched patented barrier and paper solution for food packaging. The new offering will feature a paper construction with unique barrier protection, which is well-suited for the food industry.

