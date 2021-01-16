Paper Straws Market 2021 Overview and Forecast Growth 2028 | Footprint, Hoffmaster Group, Transcend Packaging Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj
Whereas plastic is sturdy, the paper is much more flexible. This means that if a paper straw did make its way to the ocean, it’s much less likely to be harmful to marine animals. It’s also much more likely to biodegrade, or at least disintegrate, over time whereas plastic straws are with us forever.
The main argument for using paper straws instead of plastic ones is that paper is biodegradable. This means that it can naturally be broken down and won’t end up floating in our oceans or being swallowed by turtles.
Report Consultant has newly added this expansive informative data of the market, titled Global Paper Straws Market 2021. This statistical surveying research report deals with the current scenario of the global market. It has been accumulated complete a couple of research methodologies such as primary and secondary research. The Global Paper Straws Market data has been observed complete industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques.
Global Paper Straws Market Key Players:-
Footprint (US), Hoffmaster Group, Inc. (US), Transcend Packaging Ltd. (UK), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Fuling Global Inc. (China), Tipi Straws (UK), Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd (China), Bygreen (Australia), Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. (China), YuTong Eco-Technology (SuQian) Co., Ltd (China), Ningbo Jiangbei Shenyu Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. (China), Royal Paper Industries (Canada), Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co., LTD (China), Lollicup USA, Inc. (US), and Biopac (UK) Ltd (UK).
On the basis of material type:-
- Virgin paper
- Recycled paper
On the basis of product type:-
- Printed
- Non-printed
On the basis of staw length:-
- <5.75 inches
- 75-7.75 inches
- 75-8.5 inches
- 5-10.5 inches
- >10.5 inches
On the basis of staw diameter:-
- <0.15 inches
- 15 – 0.196 inches
- 196 – 0.25 inches
- 25 – 0.4 inches
- >0.4 inches
On end-use application:-
- Foodservice
- Institutional
- Household
In This Study, the Years Considered to Estimate the Size of Global Paper Straws Market are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Year 2021 to 2028
The Global Paper Straws Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Global Paper Straws Market Table of Content (TOC):
- Chapter1 – Introduction
- Chapter2 – Research Scope
- Chapter3 – Global Paper Straws Market Segmentation
- Chapter4 – Research Methodology
- Chapter5 – Definitions and Assumptions
- Chapter6 – Executive Summary
- Chapter7 – Market Dynamics
- Chapter8 – Global Paper Straws Market Key Players
- Chapter9 – Market during the forecast period 2021-2028
- Chapter10 – Conclusion
- Chapter11 – Appendix
