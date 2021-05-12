Paper Straw Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Hoffmaster Group, Inc., Transcend Packaging Ltd, Footprint

For building a wonderful Paper Straw Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The paper straw market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 23.60% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3.18 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on paper straw market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for several end use applications is escalating the growth of paper straw market.

The manufacturing of paper straws differ from the production of plastic straws. Three piles of paper is constructed and then they are bonded together with a small amount of water-based adhesive with the help of a core-winding machine or hot melt adhesives utilizing a slot nozzle machine for fast lines of production. The performance of the paper straw and the efficiency of manufacturers highly depend on the choice of the paper and adhesive quality used in the manufacturing process.

The efforts are made to decrease the environmental impact of plastic waste and the expansion of food and beverage sector due to the rise in the number of restaurants, hotels, food stalls, food wagons and catering services increasing the use of paper straws which act as the main factors driving the paper straw market. The restriction on the usage of plastic products in numerous nations because of its non-degradable properties and the growth in awareness regarding the impact of plastic wastage on environment among people influence the paper straw market. The modern technology has introduced the consumers to the online food delivery platforms which make extensive use of paper straws and the increasing inclination of consumers towards the printed paper straws accelerate the paper straw market growth. Additionally, the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, rising consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, high spending capacity among consumers, increasing disposable income and surge in food expenditure positively affect the paper straw market. The increase in number of government reforms and campaigns for eradication of plastic straws, intolerance toward plastic and concentration on capacity expansion extend profitable opportunities to the paper straw market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the manufacturing and production is expected to obstruct the paper straw market growth. Issue with absorption and compressive strength and lack of paper straw production capacities are factors projected to challenge the paper straw market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Product (Printed, Non-Printed),

Material (Virgin Paper, Recycled Paper),

Length (<5.75 Inches, 5.75-7.75 Inches, 7.75-8.5 Inches, 8.5-10.5 Inches, >10.5 Inches),

Diameter (<0.15 Inches, 0.15 – 0.196 Inches, 0.196 – 0.25 Inches, 0.25 – 0.4 Inches, >0.4 Inches),

End Use Application (Foodservice, Institutional, Household)

The countries covered in the global paper straw market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the paper straw market due to the ban and restrictions on the use of plastic by governments, high consumption and production of paper straws and growth of food and beverage industry in the region. Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rise in demand for paper straws, extensive utilization in the European foodservice industry and the implementation of regulations restricting the use of plastic in the region.

