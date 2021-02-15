Paper Straw Market 2020: COVID-19 Business Impact Analysis To Register Significant Growth Globally By 2030

Product Overview

Paper straws are straws made of paper and are used for drinking liquids. They can be produced as a straight in a pipe shape or can be given an adjustable angular shape depending on the convenience of the user and the kind of liquid which is served. Paper straws are available in different sizes and shapes depending on the density of the drink served. As they are made of paper hence, they are considered environmentally friendly and thus proving to be a potential alternative to plastic straws. They are fully biodegradable and can also be recycled after use, unlike plastic straws which take months to degrade.

Market Highlights

Fatpos Global anticipates the Paper Straw market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. According to the report, this growth is anticipated due to the advent of growing government restrictions on plastic waste thus creating the demand for an alternative. Moreover, in the last couple of years, there has been a tremendous increase and fast development in the beverages and food industries, serving thousands of customers every minute. This has resulted in a worldwide surge in the application of paper straws. Technological developments have resulted in the advent of online food supply platforms that help the paper straws market expand enormously.

Paper Straw Market: Segments

Global market has been segmented based on material, product type, and location. It has been further segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Material Used (in %), global Paper Straw Market, 2019

The Virgin kraft paper segment is anticipated to register XX% of the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Global Paper Straw Market is segmented by material into recycled paper and virgin kraft paper

Straws made from virgin kraft paper are strong, efficient, and highly dependable. This segment is anticipated to grow as these straws provide a higher absorbency rate and also produce less waste as compared to the recycled paper which is weak and unstable. Moreover, people prefer to use a fresh product instead of the one made from recycled paper especially in food industries.

By Product Type (in %), global Paper Straw Market, 2019

Non-printed accounted for XX% of the global volume in 2019 and is poised to grow at the highest CAGR.

Global Paper Straw market is segmented by type into Printed and non-printed

The non printed segment is poised to grow at the highest rate. Non-printed straws were manufactured to ensure that the dye or ink is not digested. These are made of organic and food-grade material. Rising consumer demand and a need for a product that is not toxic fueled the global demand for this segment. However, the printed segment is also gaining traction due to technological advancements and the use of natural inks in the manufacturing process of printed straws thus creating demand for attractive and colorful straws market.

Global Paper Straw Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emerging food and beverage industry

There has been a tremendous increase and fast development in the beverages and food industries, serving thousands of customers every minute in the last couple of years. This has resulted in a worldwide surge in the application of paper straws. Technological developments have resulted in the advent of online food supply platforms that help the paper straws market expand enormously.

Ban on plastic products

There has been a ban on certain plastic products in many parts of the world, especially in Asian countries due to strict government regulation. Moreover, growing consumer awareness and a drive towards a green environment have created a demand for a green product that is easily recyclable and can be easily degraded. This gave a boost to the paper straw industry which uses organic and food-grade material for the production.

Global Paper Straw Market: Key Players

Huhtamaki

Hoffmaster Group, Inc

Vegware

OkStraw Paper Straws

Hello Straw

Soton Daily Necessity Co.

Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co., Ltd.

TIPI Straws Co

Green

Footprint

Nippon Paper Group

Tetra Pak

Biopak

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

Fuling Global Inc.

Other prominent players

Restraints

Higher costs

Paper straws are comparatively costlier as compared to plastic straws. This is due to its complex manufacturing process from cutting trees to creating pulp and paper. This adds up to the cost and thus industries with small profit margin tend to use plastic straws as they are available at cheaper rates.

Not for long use

Most of the paper straws are made from the organic material and tend to lose their strength when they come in contact with a liquid for a long period. Therefore, they can only be used for a short period due to the tendency of paper to get dissolved in water for a prolonged time.

Global Paper Straw Market: Regions

Europe was the largest market accounting for XX% of total market volume share in 2019

European market stands at the apex of the global paper straw market. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for paper straws in the countries like the United Kingdom and Germany as there a strong growth of the food and beverage industry in this region. Also, there is a provision for a significant impact on the economic growth of the paper straw market throughout the forecast period because of environmental concerns and government regulations and reforms for prohibiting plastics in Europe. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific, the demand for paper straws is also tremendous due to the emerging food industry and government ban on certain plastic products in some parts of India and China, therefore, creating a demand for organic paper straws.

Global Paper Straw market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y

Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y

Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth,

CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium,

Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia,

Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth,

CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New

Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth,

CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa

Global Paper Straw market report also contains analysis on:

Paper Straw Market Segments: By Product Type: Printed Non-Printed By Material Type: Recycled Virgin Kraft Paper

Paper Straw Market Dynamics

Paper Straw Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

