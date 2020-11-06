Paper – Paperboard Packaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026 Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, ProAmpac

Paper – Paperboard Packaging Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Paper – Paperboard Packaging Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, ProAmpac, DS Smith, International Paper, ITC Limited, METSÄ GROUP, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, WestRock Company, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Sappi, Brødrene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products Inc., Orcon Industries, and FiberCel.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 264.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of sustainable packaging methods and materials.

Paper and paperboard are specifically manufactured from wood pulp. There is no such significant difference between paper and paperboard except that paperboard is thick in size compared to paper. Moreover, paperboard is strong, versatile, lightweight, cost-effective and can be easily cut which makes it suitable for packaging. It is also used to cover books, magazines, postcards, and many other items. In the food industry, the paper and paperboard packaging is used to pack fruits, vegetables, ice-cream, meat, etc. One of the major advantages of paper is that it can be easily recycled and hence it is expected to fuel the demand in near future. The rising demand for packaging material in food and beverage industry is also driving the market. To address the concern of eco-friendly packaging material, several manufacturers are investing in new materials and water technologies also. The growing demand for cost-effective paperboard container for food and beverages is also playing a major role in demand for paper and paperboard trays.

These containers offer many benefits to end use industries such as thermal stability, retail differentiation, and moisture content. According to American forest and paper association, the usage of paper products has increased from 92 million tons to 208 million tons in last 20 years. Hence with the increasing demand of paper in packaging industry, the market is expected to grow on a good scale.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing sustainable packaging material awareness among customers is expected to drive the market growth

Growing need of paper and paper board recyclability is also expected to drive the market growth

Removal of plastic packaging material for food industry in developing countries is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Use of eco-friendly packaging solutions is also expected to restrain the market growth

By Grade (Solid Bleached Sulphate Board, Coated Unbleached Kraft Board, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof, Label Paper),

Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper Packaging),

Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare, Others)

The PAPER – PAPERBOARD PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, WestRock Company announced the acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation. This acquisition enhancing the product portfolio and servicing capabilities of WestRock Company.

In September 2017, ProAmpac acquired PolyFirst Packaging, which is specialized in printed and customized roll stock and many types of plastic pouches and bags. This acquisition will lead the business growth of the company in different regions.

