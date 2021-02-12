Paper Packaging Market 2021 Promising Growth and Outlook- WestRock, International Paper Company, Amcor Ltd, Mondi Group

The Global Paper Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Paper Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Paper Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Paper Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The paper packaging market was valued at USD 69.91 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach USD 88.73 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Players: WestRock, International Paper Company, Amcor Ltd, Mondi Group, DS Smith, Tetra Pak Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sappi Ltd, Sonoco Corporation, Evergreen (Reynolds Group Holding Ltd)

Recent Developments:

– April 2019 – Amcor launched Amite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the company’s revolutionary and more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. It can reduce a pack’s carbon footprint by about 64%.

Asia-Pacific to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

– The increasing number of manufacturing plants all over the region, combined with the growing consumerism and transit packaging sector in the Asia Pacific, is contributing to the growth of the paper packaging market. Among the countries of Asia-Pacific, China occupied the largest market share and India is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

– The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing market is of immense importance as it facilities the manufacturing of generic drugs in India, in a cost-effective manner to stay competitive in the market. This factor is making the pharmaceutical companies, across the world, to choose India as their manufacturing destination.

– Even the Government of India is taking steps to provide incentives in the form of soft loans for the up gradation of Schedule M facilities to WHO GMP compliant units, which leads to additional 1000 units certified as WHO GMP compliant, further boosting the packaging of cartons and folding boxes, thus, driving the market for paper packaging.

– Corrugated boxes segment is expected to dominate the APAC paper packaging market, owing to the escalating rate of exports and the developing logistics sector of the country.

– Strong growth in sectors, like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and cosmetics, due to the fast-growing middle-class population along with organized retailing, is expected to spur the demand for paper packaging in the region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

