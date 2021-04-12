Paper Dry Strength Agent Market 2021| Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth and Forecast by 2027 Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Polyvinyl amine, Polyacrylamide, Glyoxylted Polyacrylamide, Starch Based Polymers, Amphoteric Polymers, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Papermaking dry strength agent also known as paper dry additives, dry strength agents are divided into two segments namely, natural dry agents and synthetic dry agents. In natural dry agents it is futher subsegmneted into startch and Guar Gum and synthetic dry agents is subsegmneted as polyVinylamine, polyacrylamide (PAM), poly aminoamide eipchlorohydrin (PAE), Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide (GPAM) and Amphoteric Polymer.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The paper dry strength agent market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing paper demand from developing economies. Moreover, rising recycled paper and filler content drives demand for chemicals provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the paper dry strength agent market. However, strict government regulation is projected to hamper the overall growth of the paper dry strength agent market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the paper dry strength agent market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global paper dry strength agent market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paper dry strength agent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global paper dry strength agent market is segmented on the basis of type. On the basis of type, the global paper dry strength agent market is divided into polyvinyl amine, polyacrylamide, glyoxylted polyacrylamide, starch based polymers, amphoteric polymers and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paper dry strength agent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The paper dry strength agent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the paper dry strength agent market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the paper dry strength agent market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the paper dry strength agent market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as type launches, type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from paper dry strength agent market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paper dry strength agent in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paper dry strength agent market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the paper dry strength agent market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Applied Chemicals International Group

Changhai Refinement Technology

Chengming Chemical

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Kemira

Richards Chemicals & Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

Seiko Pmc Corporation

Solenis

Tianma

