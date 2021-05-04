Paper Coating Materials Market 2021: Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Trends and Analysis to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Paper coating materials are versatile substances that are used as coatings over base papers to impart luster, smoothness, and resistance. Coated paper products are processed along with plastics, latex, and clay to enhance longevity and an aesthetic appearance by imparting sterility & improved recyclability. Also, the different types include kaolin clay, talc, starch, sb latex, titanium dioxide etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The paper coating materials market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for chemical industry. Moreover, the increase in demand from the paper manufacturing industries, especially for corrugated boxes and cover bindings provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the paper coating materials market. However, increased use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and e-books is projected to hamper the overall growth of the paper coating materials market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Paper Coating Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the paper coating materials market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global paper coating materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paper coating materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global paper coating materials market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global paper coating materials market is divided into GCC, PCC, kaolin clay, talc, starch, sb latex, titanium dioxide, wax, and others. On the basis of application, the global paper coating materials market is divided into Coated 1, Coated 2, Coated 3, Coated 4 paper, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paper coating materials market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The paper coating materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the paper coating materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the paper coating materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the paper coating materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market pl ayers from paper coating materials market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paper coating materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paper coating materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the paper coating materials market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Archroma

BASF SE

Dow Chemicals

DuPont

Imerys S.A.

Michelman Inc.

Omya AG

Penford Corporation

Others

