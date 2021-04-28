Paper Based Diagnostic Test Kits Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast till 2027

Global Paper Based Diagnostic Test Kits Market: Snapshot

Paper-based diagnostic kits essentially consist of a piece of paper with blood or urine samples from one end to the next where synthetic concoctions and antibodies in the example communicate with a suitable reagent, making an adjustment in shading. The basic shading change response can give basic data that tells specialists whether a patient is in risk. Like microfluidic chips, the paper gadgets can isolate, channel, and blend liquids and in addition to performing coordinated responses and control their succession, all by designing systems of liquid wicking channels on paper.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=583

Paper diagnostic tests are helpful in decreasing the time between the determination of a turmoil and treatment methodology. The presence of ailments that require self-observing, for example in diabetes mellitus, and different tests, for instance, pregnancy tests, pH test, oxygen detecting; and rising interest for financially savvy gadgets made by innovative progressions are the other central point for paper diagnostics market growth.

Paper based diagnostics is turning out to a cost-efficient alternative to conventional methods in settings with limited resources. These can be utilized in real life situations such as on-site medical care especially for prevention and control of infectious diseases. Emerging trends such as paper based microfluidic technology and 3D wax patterning are expected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

In the era of ever increasing population where cost of healthcare is a critical problem, resources are very scarce and trained professionals are very less. The paper based diagnostic kits can be an alternative to labor intensive, complex, multi-step diagnostic tools and procedures. The idea is lab on a paper. There has been a substantial increase in demand for the point-of-care (POC) tests in many fields such as environmental assessment, food safety and importantly clinical diagnostics. The quicker we diagnose the disease condition the faster we can treat the condition. Lateral flow assay kit and dip test kits are the oldest paper based diagnostic kits available in the market. An effort is been made to install nano-biosensors on the lateral assay diagnostic kits so as to expedite the process of qualitative and accurate testing.

Click here to get a Full TOC of the Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=583

Most diagnostic techniques which are reliable for early detection of infectious diseases depend largely upon the detection of nucleic acids. The high cost of the nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT). Therefore only a smaller fraction of the developing countries could be benefited by it. Paper based microfluidic detection system is the latest development in the field of paper based diagnostic test kits. The paper is the oldest material which humans made and use. The paper has the property of absorbing and wicking liquid. By drawing hydrophobic patterns on the surface of the paper through wax printing or photolithography we can make specific channels in paper to in order to direct flow of liquids. Stacking them create 3D microfluidic paper based systems which allows multiplexing and fluid handling. Hence low cost diagnostic systems are made with this process which cost few cents. Paper based diagnostics test kit can be a very affordable option in the poor African Countries.

Paper based diagnostic test kits Market: Drivers and Restrains

The rising adoption paper based diagnostic test kits, low cost of paper diagnostics kit and increasing number of strategic partnerships will propel the market. Recently the University College of London collaborated with Imperial College of London in order to develop diagnostic paper test in order to detect immunity against Ebola virus. The key players are trying to expand their presence in the emerging markets through strategic collaborations, partnerships and agreements. Increasing awareness and growing tendency toward home healthcare and technological advancement in the preexisting products are the key drivers for the paper based diagnostics market.

The stringent reimbursement policies and development of better and more reliable technologies may be the hurdle for the paper based diagnostic market.

Pre Book of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/583/S

Paper based diagnostic test kits Market: Segmentation

The paper based diagnostic test kits market has been classified on the basis of product type, modality type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the paper based diagnostic test kits market divided into following:

Lateral Assay test kits

Dip stick tests kits

Microfluid paper systems

Based on application, the paper based diagnostic test kits procedure lights market divided into following:

Pregnancy test kit

Drugs test kit

Diabetes test kit

Other diagnostic test kit

Based on end user, the paper based diagnostic test kits market divided into following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Home care settings

Paper based diagnostic test kit Market: Overview

The paper based diagnostic kit market is segmented based on the product type, application and end user. Based on product type, the paper based diagnostic kit market is segmented into lateral assay test kits, dip stick test kit, microfluid paper kits. On the basis of application, the paper based diagnostic market is segmented as pregnancy test kit, drugs test kit, diabetes test kit, others. Based on the end user paper based diagnostic test kit market is segmented into, hospitals, diagnostic centers and home care settings and others. Increased awareness and inclination towards health care, companies focusing on collaboration, acquisition, and merger with various hospitals and research organizations for product commercialization therefore lead to growth of paper based diagnostic tests markets.

Paper based diagnostic test kit Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global paper based diagnostic kit is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to account for major share followed by Europe. Increasing adoption of paper based diagnostic is reasons for the market growth in these countries. Increase in demand for quick and accurate diagnosis of deadly diseases (Ebola) and government support and modernize healthcare systems will contribute the growth of veterinary procedure light market in Asia Pacific region.

Paper based diagnostic test kit Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Paper based diagnostic test kit market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens AG, Alere Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Bio-Rad laboratories, ACON laboratories, Abingdon Health, Cytodiagnostics, Chembio-diagnostic systems, Bioporto, Imnora biosciences, Enzo Lifesciences Inc and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: