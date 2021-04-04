Paper Bags Market Overview With Industry Growth, Size, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook and Scope by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “Paper Bags Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global paper bags market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025. A paper bag is a packaging product that is used to store and carry goods conveniently by the consumers. It is made up of recycled, craft and parchment paper by processing it through several mechanical and chemical processes until it attains a specific color and weight. There are different types of paper bags, like multiwall paper sacks, flat paper, and handled bags, available in the market. Nowadays, paper bags are gaining traction across the globe as they are more sustainable in nature than plastic bags.

The extensive use of paper bags by the retail sector is the primary factor catalyzing market growth. Apart from this, the growing environmental concerns are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, governments of various countries have banned plastic bags and are encouraging the usage of paper bags as they are manufactured out of biodegradable material that causes negligible amount of environmental pollution. As a result, various food outlets, shopping malls and complexes are adopting paper bags. Moreover, with the increasing demand, several leading players are continually making innovations to improve the design and manufacturing process. They have also designed a range of ultra-high-strength paper bags for the construction industry and coated paper bags for packing edible products with food-grade liners, which keep the contents fresh over an extended period. These advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the industry in the upcoming years.

Get a PDF sample of this report for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-bags-market/requestsample

Paper Bags Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the paper bags market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Paperbags Ltd.

Grupo Consist S.A.

B & H Bag Company

Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC

American Packaging Corporation

Novolex Holdings LLC

Smurfit Kappa Group

Genpak LLC

International Paper

Kent Paper & Packaging Supplies

The report has segmented the global paper bags market on the basis of region, product type, material type, thickness, distribution channel and end-use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sewn Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Pasted Open Mouth

Flat Bottom

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Brown Kraft

White Kraft

Breakup by Thickness:

1 Ply

2 Ply

3 Ply

> 3 Ply

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Construction

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-bags-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Travel Bags Market Report

Global Seed Protein Supplements Market

Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800