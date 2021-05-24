Panty Liner Market Emerging Trends Focusing on Top Key Players like: Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise

Feminine hygiene is important for women of all ages and they need to be careful and consistent about maintaining cleanliness to avoid diseases. They should also be comfortable using feminine hygiene products. Feminine hygiene products include sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, panty liners, tampons, and others. Manufacturers of these products are focused on new product development strategies and increasing their CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities related to women’s hygiene.

The panty liner market is driven by various factors such as change in buying preferences regarding panty liners, increasing population of working women, growing awareness about female hygiene, and increasing health issues, all of which are contributing to the growth of the panty liner market across the world. Furthermore, governments are encouraging companies to conduct hygiene campaigns and devise marketing strategies to change the perceptions of women and build their self-confidence and self-esteem, thus accelerating the global panty liner across the world. Emerging trends which are driving the global panty liner market include rise in e-commerce, growing acceptance of panty liners, and increasing preference of organic products. However, substitutes of this market such as sanitary pads and tampons are acting as restrains for the global panty liner market.

The global panty liner market is segmented in terms of size, type, distribution channel, portability options, and geography. Based on type, the panty liner market has been segmented into organic and non-organic. By size, the market has been segmented into less than 10, 10 – 20, 20 – 30, 30 – 40, more than 40. Based on distribution channel, the panty liner market is classified into online and offline. The global panty liner market has been segmented on the bases of portability options into regular, scented, and others. Regular panty liners are easily available in the market and are the most preferred. Therefore regular panty liners are expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global panty liner market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. North America region is expected to hold major market share, followed by Europe. Countries such as the U.S, Canada and U.K have the maximum population of working women and a growing women traveler base. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to be emerging regions during the forecast period. Brand visibility and increasing number of campaigns on social media like Facebook, YouTube and other has increased the awareness and changing perception regarding women hygiene and health benefits.

The panty liner market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of players that are privately owned and operate in different segments. The main players in the global market include Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise, Procter & Gamble, Berry, Kimberly-Clark, First Quality Enterprises, Premier, Fujian Hengan Group, Millie & More, Kao Corporation, Bella Flor, Rostam Ltd, Ontex., Johnson and Johnson, Unicharm, PayChest, Wahey. Edgewell Personal care, Procter & Gamble, and Bella Flor are the prominent players in the panty liner market and they offer their products under the brand name Carefree, ALWAYS, and Bella Flor.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

