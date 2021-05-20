Panthenol Market 2021| Competitive Landscape Analysis and Key Companies Profile till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Panthenol is a byproduct of pantothenic acid. It helps in strengthening of hair, retain moisture, and enhances the texture of damaged hair. Panthenol is often the main ingredient in many conditioners and hair masks. The National Institute of Health and Food and Drug Administration considers that panthenol is safe for human consumption and hence its application in the food industry and supplements is rising. It is a precursor for vitamin B5 and can be consumed to fight vitamin B5 deficiency.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The panthenol market is expected to have substantial growth over the forecast period. Panthenol is used in the fortification of various food products, which are used to produce supplements for B5. The growing processed food industry, animal feed, and nutrition products create a robust demand for panthenol in the market. Panthenol is highly used in personal care and skincare products to improve elasticity and hydrates skin. Panthenol is also used in manufacturing hair care products.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Panthenol Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the panthenol market with detailed market segmentation by form, end users, and geography. The global panthenol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading panthenol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global panthenol market is segmented on the basis of from and end-users. On the basis of form, panthenol market is classified into powder, liquid and others. On the basis of end-users, market is segmented into food and beverage industry, cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global panthenol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The panthenol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the panthenol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the panthenol market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the panthenol market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from panthenol market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the panthenol market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the panthenol market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Jeen International Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kunshan Tongde Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

NS Chemicals

TRI-K Industries

Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Yifan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

