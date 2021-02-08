Pandemic and Regional Strategic Analysis of Global Polyester Fiber Market during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global polyester fiber market accounted for 116.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 245.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%.

The report “Global Polyester Fiber Market, By Form (Solid and Hollow), By Product (Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) and Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)), By Application (Carpets & Rugs and Apparels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In September 2017, RIL acquired Kemrock Industries & Exports. This acquisition helped the company to increase its global footprint .

In February 2019, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer acquired M&G Fibras Brasil, in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Brazil. The Cabo plant manufactures and supplies Polyester Staple Fiber, with total polymerization capacity of 75,000 tonnes/annum. This acquisition is the Company’s debut into the fiber business in Brazil and is a strategic step forward. It provides IVL a unique opportunity to add capacity in fibers and establish its presence in South America’s largest economy, Brazil.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Polyester Fiber market accounted for 116.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 245.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7. The market report has been segmented on the basis of form, product, application and region.

Depending upon form, the solid segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Solid fiber exhibits excellent tensile strength, even weaving of the fibers, high durability, good finishing, and easy availability.

Depending upon product, the polyester staple fiber segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period because it is one of the most coherent part of rising textile industry globally.

Depending upon application, the apparel segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the exceptional characteristics of the fiber, which includes quick drying, high durability, excellent elasticity, high wrinkle resistance, lightweight and high shape retention. These features find application in fashion industry where the clothing and apparel require wrinkle free and fade resistant properties.

By region, the Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fastest-growing textile industry and growing residential and commercial construction in the region.

