Pandemic and Regional Strategic Analysis of Global High Barrier Pouches Market during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global high barrier pouches market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%

The report “Global High Barrier Pouches Market, By Product (Standup, Spouted, Four Side Seal, and Retort), By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, High Barrier Additives, Aluminum, Polyamide, and Fitments, Tubes & Spouts), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food, Industrial, and Home Care & Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global high barrier pouches market includes Bemis Company Inc., Mondi Group, Bernhardt Packaging & Process, Dura-Pack, The Vacuum Pouch Company, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Montage, Schur Flexibles Group, Fres-co System USA Inc., and Spektar d.o.o. Gornji Milanovac.

Key Highlights:

In March 2020, Dura-Pack, the industry-leading manufacturer of flexible packaging bags and equipment, has increased production capacity of flexible packaging bags and pouches as coronavirus cripples the global supply chain. As more food-based companies scramble to find American-based flexible packaging manufacturers, Dura-Pack has dramatically increased its manufacturing capabilities to meet the packaging demands of food companies that typically source their flexible packaging overseas.

In September 2020, Mondi has launched its innovative PerFORMing removable in partnership with SalzburgMilch for the brand SalzburgMilch Premium and the premium own-brand SPAR Natur*pur organic cheese slices. The shallow paper tray combines the recyclability of paper with the essential barrier properties of a thin plastic coating to keep food fresh and avoid waste.

Analyst View:

High Demand from End-User Industry

The market for high barrier pouches is anticipated to be driven by growing consumption of packaged food and beverages products across the globe. Pouches are now one of the most popular packaging technique and are largely used are for packaging both the dry and the liquid food. Owing to their better physiochemical characteristics, high barrier pouch are increasingly being used across various applications in food & beverages industry, including packaging of dried food, fruit compote, baby food, dairy products, confectionary, snack food, breakfast cereals, fresh and processed meat, powdered instant drinks, hot drinks, juice drinks, wine and other food products. The growing application range of high barrier pouches is expected to drive their market throughout the forecast period.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global high barrier pouches market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of Product, application, and region.

By product, standup pouches market was valued over USD 650 million in 2016. Ability of stand upright, reduced retort & sterilization time and easy to handle are the key properties enhancing standup products replacement over conventional packaging. Increasing product usage in pet food, dried and snack food packaging will drive industry demand. Moreover, improved shelf appearance, better preservation of taste & nutritional values and energy efficiency have enhanced product scope.

By Material, polyethylene is anticipated to generate over 150 kilotons by 2029. Enhanced film stiffness and moisture protection encouraging the shelf life of products are key factors driving industry growth. Rising demand for low density polyethylene (LDPE) particularly from industrial and food & beverage applications will propel high-barrier pouches market size.

By application, beverages market will witness CAGR over 5.5% up to 2029. Increasing consumer preference for fruit juices, owing to rising health consciousness will propel the industry growth. Strong outlook in dairy products, energy drinks, powdered instant drinks, juices and wine will provide positive outlook for product demand.

By region, Asia Pacific dominates the global high barrier packaging films market, and is followed by North America. It is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market. Growing industrialization, and urbanization in developing countries such as China and India, provides boost to the market.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Contact Us:

Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com