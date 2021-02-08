Pandemic and Regional Strategic Analysis of Global Artificial Tears Market during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global artificial tears market accounted for 1731.2 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2510.3 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2%.

The report “Global Artificial Tears Market, By Type (Cellulose Derived, Glycerine Derived, and Oil Based Emulsion Tears), By Delivery Mode (Eye Drops, and Ointments), By Application (Dry Eyes Treatment, and Contact Lenses Moisture), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2017, Johnson and Johnson acquired three business segment of Abbot Medical Optics, namely, consumer eye health, contract surgery, and laser refractive surgery. The acquisitions were done to expand its global footprint as well as expand the consumer base across the globe.

In June 2018, Novartis, one of the market leaders in vision care announced a spinoff of Alcon business to a standalone company, Alcon Inc.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon type, the glycerine derived segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its capability of keeping eyes moist for long time.

Depending delivery mode, the eye drops segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its commercial availability in the form of eye drops.

Depending application, the contact lenses moisture segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption across the globe.

By region, the market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness of product and availability of advanced products across various countries in the region.

