Pandemic and Regional Strategic Analysis of auryvedic products Market during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global auryvedic products market accounted for US$ XXX Million in 2019 and is estimated to be XXX Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XXX%. The report “Global Auryvedic Products Market, By Product Type (Healthcare Products and Personal Care Products (Skin Care, Hair Care, and Oral Care)), By End User (Women, Men, and Children), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Drug Stores, Beauty Salons, Specialty Stores, and Online Retailing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Dabur India Limited, the world’s largest Science-based Ayurveda company has launched two revolutionary breakthrough products – a health restorative Ratnaprash & a special medicine for improving heart health Hridayasava, at the “KAUMARCON-2019”, International Conference on Mother and Child Care through Ayurveda. The launch of the product was a part of the mission to popularize Ayurveda among the modern-day consumers.

Analyst View:

Growing awareness regarding benefits of personal care products and ayurvedic medicines

Increasing demand for natural and organic products among customers globally is driving growth of the target market. Factors of Ayurveda market are growing awareness of the efficacy and effectiveness of traditional systems of medicine. Further, increase in the R&D activities and support from governments is also boosting growth of the Ayurveda products. The government support is projected to pave a way for the development of Ayurveda. For example, the Indian Government developed AYUSH ministry to promote Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine. Additionally, Indian council of medical research is allowing molecular-based studies to legalize the efficacy of Ayurveda medicines.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global auryvedic products market accounted for US$ XXX Million in 2019 and is estimated to be XXX Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XXX%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the healthcare products segment estimated for major revenue share in the target market, due to growing awareness regarding benefits of ayurvedic medicines over allopathy treatment. Additionally, growing demand for natural ingredients-based dietary supplements is projected to boost growth in the global market.

By end-user, the target market is segmented into women, men, and children. Women segment is projected to lead in the target market.

By distribution channel, the online retailing segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth rate over the forecast period. Rising trend for online shopping, coupled with growing focus of personal care and ayurvedic health products manufacturers on selling their products on E-commerce and M-commerce websites in direction to reach large number of consumers are factors that are estimated to continue to support revenue growth of the segment in the target market.

By region, The North America market is projected to register a significant revenue share in the global ayurvedic products market. The market in U.S. market is projected to contribute highest revenue share in the North America market, due to growing use of ayurvedic products and increasing number of ayurvedic centers.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Auryvedic products market includes Maharishi Ayurveda Products, Dabur India Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Herbal Hills, Biobaxy Technologies India, Planet Ayurveda, Basic Ayurveda, Natreon Inc., and Arvincar

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

