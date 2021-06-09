Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market Research Study Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions 2025

The pancreatic cancer therapy market is expected to reach US$ 4056.4 million by 2025 from US$ 2011.2 million in 2017; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Pancreatic cancer begins when the cells in the pancreas grow uncontrollably. Based on the type of cell affected, pancreatic cancer can be classified into two types, exocrine tumors, and endocrine tumors. These tumors behave differently. Hence they are treated differently. Pancreatic cancer generally diagnosed at a later stage since the symptoms are not easily detected or diagnosed. Factors such as chronic inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), diabetes, smoking, and obesity are some of the identified causes of pancreatic cancer. The pancreatic cancer therapy market growth is attributed to factors such as rise in number of patients suffering with pancreatic cancer, increasing healthcare expenditures for pancreatic drugs and increase in number of therapies launched in the market. Additionally, development of efficient therapy for pancreatic cancer treatment is expected to stimulate the market during the forecast period. However, side effects of the therapies and low success rate of treatments are expected to restrain the market of pancreatic cancer therapy.

Rise in Number of Patients Suffering with Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is one of the aggressive cancers that originate in the tissues of the pancreas and rapidly spreads to the nearby organs. Pancreatic cancer is the 12th most commonly occurring cancer in the world. According to the American Cancer Society, ~55,440 patients in the US are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. Moreover, the ACS also reports that pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of death related to cancer in the US and is expected to be the second leading cause of death by 2020. According to Cancer Research UK, approximately 9,921 new cases of pancreatic cancer were diagnosed in the UK in 2015, while 8,912 patients died due to same cancer. The cancer is almost always fatal and thus demands potential therapies for the patients’ treatment. For instance, the American Cancer Society suggests that pancreatic cancer accounts for approximately 3% of deaths of all cancers in the US. According to the National Institute of Health, an estimated of 68,615 patients in 2015 were living with pancreatic cancer in the US. The increasing incidence and prevalence of pancreatic cancer are expected to increase the demand for drugs, therapies, and treatment of patients. Moreover, the rising number of patients results in advancements in molecular biology and chemical drug formulation. Thus, a huge pool of patients who have pancreatic cancer is expected to increase the growth of the global pancreatic cancer therapy market over the forecast years.

Based on therapy, the pancreatic cancer therapy market is segmented into biologic therapy, chemotherapy, and others. In 2017, biologic therapy segment held the largest share of the market, by therapy. Moreover, the biologic therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing number of novel upcoming immunotherapies as well as targeted cell therapy that treats the cancer without any severe side effects and has number of therapeutic benefits over the conventional chemotherapies.

Organic strategies are the more commonly adopted strategies by companies in the pancreatic cancer therpay market, which enables them expand their global footprints, and product and service portfolios. The market players have also adopted organic strategies such as product approvals, clinical trials and others strategies have enabled them to enlarge their global customer base, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market – By Type

Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market– By Therapy

Biologics Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



