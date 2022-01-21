Pam & Tommy, Week-en Family… All the news for the month of February 2022

We finally know the new features coming to Disney+ in February. Original series, mythical films and documentaries are on the agenda for the next month. A note to all Disney+ account owners, here’s what’s in store for the month of February 2022.

February 2nd

Pam & Tommy – Star Original Series

This is Disney +’s most anticipated series this month of February. She will tell the sultry love story that connected Pamela Anderson with Tommy Lee, one of the hottest couples of the ’90s.The series is inspired by true events and returns to the sextape scandal that spilled a lot of ink back then…

Bluey (Season 2) – Animated series

Trajectories of Egypt – Documentary Series

February 4th

Death on the Nile Movie

Detective Hercule Poirot and his friend take a Nile cruise. Together they must investigate to find the killer of a wealthy heiress who didn’t just have friends…

Fantastic Mr Fox movie

The Book of Maning – Documentary

My father – documentary

February 9th

Gathering: The Making of Hawkeye – Original Documentary

Go behind the scenes of the Hawkeye series and uncover all of its secrets through this documentary.

Scrooge’s Band – Animated Series

American Housewives (Seasons 1 to 5) – Series

February 11th

The Favorite Movie

This film plunges us into England at the beginning of the 18th century and introduces us to the character of Lady Sara, a young woman who reigns in the shadows thanks to her influence on Queen Anne. His everyday life will change when another member of his family is brought to justice…

Calvary – Movie

Lend Me Your Hand – Movie

February 16

Gathering: The Making of Eternals – Original Documentary

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel event film and learn more about the Eternals in this documentary.

The Fosters (Season 3) – series

Blackpink, the movie – movie

Discovery of Belgium – Documentary Series

February 18th

Alita: Battle Angel – Movie

Ralph 2.0 – Movie

Mickey’s Wonderful Winter – Disney Original Movie

February 23

Family Weekend – Disney Original Series

Discover Eric Judor as the father of a blended family in the first French series produced by Disney+. Follow the chaotic everyday life of this small tribe in eight twenty-minute episodes.

Cool Attitude: Even Cooler – Disney Original Series

February 25th

Recorded – movie

Taken – join Liam Neeson on the hunt for young Kim’s kidnappers. Bryan, a former agent of the American secret services, will do everything to find his daughter kidnapped in Paris.

Taken 2 movie

Taken 3 movie

No Exit – Film available on Star

Under One Roof – Movie

Arthur and the Minimoys – Movie

Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard – Movie

Arthur 3: War of the Two Worlds Movie

Love is Better Together – Movie

