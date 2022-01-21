Pam & Tommy, Week-en Family… All the news for the month of February 2022
We finally know the new features coming to Disney+ in February. Original series, mythical films and documentaries are on the agenda for the next month. A note to all Disney+ account owners, here’s what’s in store for the month of February 2022.
February 2nd
Pam & Tommy – Star Original Series
This is Disney +’s most anticipated series this month of February. She will tell the sultry love story that connected Pamela Anderson with Tommy Lee, one of the hottest couples of the ’90s.The series is inspired by true events and returns to the sextape scandal that spilled a lot of ink back then…
Bluey (Season 2) – Animated series
Trajectories of Egypt – Documentary Series
February 4th
Death on the Nile Movie
Detective Hercule Poirot and his friend take a Nile cruise. Together they must investigate to find the killer of a wealthy heiress who didn’t just have friends…
Fantastic Mr Fox movie
The Book of Maning – Documentary
My father – documentary
February 9th
Gathering: The Making of Hawkeye – Original Documentary
Go behind the scenes of the Hawkeye series and uncover all of its secrets through this documentary.
Scrooge’s Band – Animated Series
American Housewives (Seasons 1 to 5) – Series
February 11th
The Favorite Movie
This film plunges us into England at the beginning of the 18th century and introduces us to the character of Lady Sara, a young woman who reigns in the shadows thanks to her influence on Queen Anne. His everyday life will change when another member of his family is brought to justice…
Calvary – Movie
Lend Me Your Hand – Movie
February 16
Gathering: The Making of Eternals – Original Documentary
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel event film and learn more about the Eternals in this documentary.
The Fosters (Season 3) – series
Blackpink, the movie – movie
Discovery of Belgium – Documentary Series
February 18th
Alita: Battle Angel – Movie
Ralph 2.0 – Movie
Mickey’s Wonderful Winter – Disney Original Movie
February 23
Family Weekend – Disney Original Series
Discover Eric Judor as the father of a blended family in the first French series produced by Disney+. Follow the chaotic everyday life of this small tribe in eight twenty-minute episodes.
Cool Attitude: Even Cooler – Disney Original Series
February 25th
Recorded – movie
Taken – join Liam Neeson on the hunt for young Kim’s kidnappers. Bryan, a former agent of the American secret services, will do everything to find his daughter kidnapped in Paris.
Taken 2 movie
Taken 3 movie
No Exit – Film available on Star
Under One Roof – Movie
Arthur and the Minimoys – Movie
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard – Movie
Arthur 3: War of the Two Worlds Movie
Love is Better Together – Movie
If you haven’t already, discover the movies and series that are available on Netflix in February 2022.