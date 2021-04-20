Palmitic Acid: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Palmitic Acid Industry?

Palmitic AcidPalmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in both animals and plants. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees, such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil.

Palmitic acid, a kind of fatty acid, derived from palm oil. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees. Applications of palmitic acid include soap & detergent, cosmetics, grease & lubricant, etc. Among those applications, soap & detergent accounts for the largest market share, which was about 49.99% in 2016.

The palmitic acid industry production is mainly concentrated in Asian region, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. The largest producing region is Southeast Asia, which produced 135373 MT in 2016. The follower is China, holding 18.50% production share. Global production of palmitic acid increased from 166874 MT in 2012 to 202753 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer with about 33.51% share in 2016. The second consumer is China, consuming 57456 MT in the same year.

The palmitic acid industry has close relationship with the palm oil industry. Due to its low profit, some companies engaged in the palm oil industry have given up the business. In China, there are just a few suppliers.

The Palmitic Acid Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Palmitic Acid was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Palmitic Acid Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Palmitic Acid market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Palmitic Acid generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Wilmar International, KLK Oleo, IOI Oleochemical, PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical, PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals, Shuangma Chemical, VVF, Pacific Oleo, Twin Rivers Technologies, PT. Musim Mas, Cailà & Parés, PMC,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Distilled Type, Fractionated Type,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Soap & Detergent, Cosmetics, Grease & Lubricant, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Palmitic Acid, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Palmitic Acid market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Palmitic Acid from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Palmitic Acid market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Palmitic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Distilled Type

1.2.3 Fractionated Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Soap & Detergent

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Grease & Lubricant

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Palmitic Acid Production

2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Palmitic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Palmitic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Palmitic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Palmitic Acid Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Palmitic Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Palmitic Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Palmitic Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Palmitic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Palmitic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Palmitic Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Palmitic Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Wilmar International

12.1.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wilmar International Overview

12.1.3 Wilmar International Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Wilmar International Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.1.5 Wilmar International Related Developments

12.2 KLK Oleo

12.2.1 KLK Oleo Corporation Information

12.2.2 KLK Oleo Overview

12.2.3 KLK Oleo Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KLK Oleo Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.2.5 KLK Oleo Related Developments

12.3 IOI Oleochemical

12.3.1 IOI Oleochemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 IOI Oleochemical Overview

12.3.3 IOI Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 IOI Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.3.5 IOI Oleochemical Related Developments

12.4 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical

12.4.1 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Overview

12.4.3 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.4.5 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Related Developments

12.5 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals

12.5.1 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Overview

12.5.3 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.5.5 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Related Developments

12.6 Shuangma Chemical

12.6.1 Shuangma Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shuangma Chemical Overview

12.6.3 Shuangma Chemical Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shuangma Chemical Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.6.5 Shuangma Chemical Related Developments

12.7 VVF

12.7.1 VVF Corporation Information

12.7.2 VVF Overview

12.7.3 VVF Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 VVF Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.7.5 VVF Related Developments

12.8 Pacific Oleo

12.8.1 Pacific Oleo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pacific Oleo Overview

12.8.3 Pacific Oleo Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Pacific Oleo Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.8.5 Pacific Oleo Related Developments

12.9 Twin Rivers Technologies

12.9.1 Twin Rivers Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Twin Rivers Technologies Overview

12.9.3 Twin Rivers Technologies Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Twin Rivers Technologies Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.9.5 Twin Rivers Technologies Related Developments

12.10 PT. Musim Mas

12.10.1 PT. Musim Mas Corporation Information

12.10.2 PT. Musim Mas Overview

12.10.3 PT. Musim Mas Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PT. Musim Mas Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.10.5 PT. Musim Mas Related Developments

12.11 Cailà & Parés

12.11.1 Cailà & Parés Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cailà & Parés Overview

12.11.3 Cailà & Parés Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Cailà & Parés Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.11.5 Cailà & Parés Related Developments

12.12 PMC

12.12.1 PMC Corporation Information

12.12.2 PMC Overview

12.12.3 PMC Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PMC Palmitic Acid Product Description

12.12.5 PMC Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Palmitic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Palmitic Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Palmitic Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 Palmitic Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Palmitic Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Palmitic Acid Distributors

13.5 Palmitic Acid Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Palmitic Acid Industry Trends

14.2 Palmitic Acid Market Drivers

14.3 Palmitic Acid Market Challenges

14.4 Palmitic Acid Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Palmitic Acid Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

