Palmitic Acid: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Palmitic Acid Industry?
“
Palmitic AcidPalmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in both animals and plants. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees, such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil.
Palmitic acid, a kind of fatty acid, derived from palm oil. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees. Applications of palmitic acid include soap & detergent, cosmetics, grease & lubricant, etc. Among those applications, soap & detergent accounts for the largest market share, which was about 49.99% in 2016.
The palmitic acid industry production is mainly concentrated in Asian region, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. The largest producing region is Southeast Asia, which produced 135373 MT in 2016. The follower is China, holding 18.50% production share. Global production of palmitic acid increased from 166874 MT in 2012 to 202753 MT in 2016.
As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer with about 33.51% share in 2016. The second consumer is China, consuming 57456 MT in the same year.
The palmitic acid industry has close relationship with the palm oil industry. Due to its low profit, some companies engaged in the palm oil industry have given up the business. In China, there are just a few suppliers.
The Palmitic Acid Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Palmitic Acid was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Palmitic Acid Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Palmitic Acid market majors.
Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225883
This survey takes into account the value of Palmitic Acid generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Wilmar International, KLK Oleo, IOI Oleochemical, PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical, PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals, Shuangma Chemical, VVF, Pacific Oleo, Twin Rivers Technologies, PT. Musim Mas, Cailà & Parés, PMC,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Distilled Type, Fractionated Type,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Soap & Detergent, Cosmetics, Grease & Lubricant, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Palmitic Acid, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225883
The Palmitic Acid market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Palmitic Acid from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Palmitic Acid market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Get Detailed Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Palmitic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Distilled Type
1.2.3 Fractionated Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Soap & Detergent
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Grease & Lubricant
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Palmitic Acid Production
2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Palmitic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Palmitic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Palmitic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Palmitic Acid Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Palmitic Acid Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Palmitic Acid Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Palmitic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Palmitic Acid Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Palmitic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Palmitic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Palmitic Acid Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Palmitic Acid Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Palmitic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Palmitic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Palmitic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Palmitic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Palmitic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Palmitic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Palmitic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Palmitic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Wilmar International
12.1.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information
12.1.2 Wilmar International Overview
12.1.3 Wilmar International Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Wilmar International Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.1.5 Wilmar International Related Developments
12.2 KLK Oleo
12.2.1 KLK Oleo Corporation Information
12.2.2 KLK Oleo Overview
12.2.3 KLK Oleo Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 KLK Oleo Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.2.5 KLK Oleo Related Developments
12.3 IOI Oleochemical
12.3.1 IOI Oleochemical Corporation Information
12.3.2 IOI Oleochemical Overview
12.3.3 IOI Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 IOI Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.3.5 IOI Oleochemical Related Developments
12.4 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical
12.4.1 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Corporation Information
12.4.2 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Overview
12.4.3 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.4.5 PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical Related Developments
12.5 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals
12.5.1 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Corporation Information
12.5.2 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Overview
12.5.3 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.5.5 PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals Related Developments
12.6 Shuangma Chemical
12.6.1 Shuangma Chemical Corporation Information
12.6.2 Shuangma Chemical Overview
12.6.3 Shuangma Chemical Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Shuangma Chemical Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.6.5 Shuangma Chemical Related Developments
12.7 VVF
12.7.1 VVF Corporation Information
12.7.2 VVF Overview
12.7.3 VVF Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 VVF Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.7.5 VVF Related Developments
12.8 Pacific Oleo
12.8.1 Pacific Oleo Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pacific Oleo Overview
12.8.3 Pacific Oleo Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Pacific Oleo Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.8.5 Pacific Oleo Related Developments
12.9 Twin Rivers Technologies
12.9.1 Twin Rivers Technologies Corporation Information
12.9.2 Twin Rivers Technologies Overview
12.9.3 Twin Rivers Technologies Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Twin Rivers Technologies Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.9.5 Twin Rivers Technologies Related Developments
12.10 PT. Musim Mas
12.10.1 PT. Musim Mas Corporation Information
12.10.2 PT. Musim Mas Overview
12.10.3 PT. Musim Mas Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 PT. Musim Mas Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.10.5 PT. Musim Mas Related Developments
12.11 Cailà & Parés
12.11.1 Cailà & Parés Corporation Information
12.11.2 Cailà & Parés Overview
12.11.3 Cailà & Parés Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Cailà & Parés Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.11.5 Cailà & Parés Related Developments
12.12 PMC
12.12.1 PMC Corporation Information
12.12.2 PMC Overview
12.12.3 PMC Palmitic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 PMC Palmitic Acid Product Description
12.12.5 PMC Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Palmitic Acid Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Palmitic Acid Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Palmitic Acid Production Mode & Process
13.4 Palmitic Acid Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Palmitic Acid Sales Channels
13.4.2 Palmitic Acid Distributors
13.5 Palmitic Acid Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Palmitic Acid Industry Trends
14.2 Palmitic Acid Market Drivers
14.3 Palmitic Acid Market Challenges
14.4 Palmitic Acid Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Palmitic Acid Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225883
Therefore, Palmitic Acid Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Palmitic Acid.”