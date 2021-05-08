Palmer insults with Aogo utterances | Free press

Tübingen (dpa) – The mayor of Tübingen Boris Palmer caused a sensation on Facebook with statements about former national footballer Dennis Aogo – now Groen has to take the consequences of his party into account.

In the course of the discussion with Facebook users on Friday, Palmer recorded a quote attributed to Aogo and noted, ironically, of course, “Aogo is a bad racist.” As justification, he cited an unverified Facebook comment claiming without any evidence that Aogo had used the N word for himself. The term N word is used today to describe a racist term used for black people.

Numerous users subsequently accused Palmer of racism. SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil tweeted Friday night, “Is the Palmer quote real? If so, have the Greens commented on this yet? “

Annalena Baerbock, candidate for the green chancellor, said Saturday morning: “Boris #Palmer’s statement is racist and revolting. Appealing to irony afterwards does not undo it. The whole thing is part of ever-new provocations that exclude and hurt people. Boris Palmer has lost our political support as a result. After the new incident, our state and federal committees will discuss the corresponding consequences, including lockout procedures. “

Palmer himself stated in a lengthy Facebook statement on Saturday that he had exaggerated a debate with the stylistic means of irony in the grotesque. “My criticism of Aogo and linking Lehmann’s prohibition to act with racism is just as absurd as calling Dennis Aogo a” bad racist “because racist statements are put in his mouth on the Internet.”

Under the banner of “@Cancel Culture”, Palmer initially regretted Facebook that former national player Aogo will no longer appear as an expert on Sky TV. Aogo had used the phrase ‘training to the point of gassing’ on Tuesday night in a Champions League broadcast and apologized for this verbal misstep.

Palmer wrote about this and about the expulsion of former national goalkeeper Jens Lehmann from Hertha BSC: «Lehmann gone. Aogo is gone. Is the world better now? A private message and an ill-considered wording, two athletes disappear from the scene. Lehmann had asked in a short message whether Dennis Aogo was a «quota black».

Palmer added, “Now I never watch this and maybe athletes aren’t always the best commentators. But the furor with which storms can destroy livelihoods on the Internet is getting worse. And further, “Cancel culture makes us obedient talking automatons, with every word on the edge.”

When the DPA asked about his choice of words, Palmer said Saturday morning, “I defended Aogo against an unauthorized shit storm. A malicious misunderstanding turns this into an accusation of racism. This creates a repressive climate of opinion. I think it is a civic duty to stand up against this self-righteous Jacobinism. “