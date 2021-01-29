Palm Oil Market 2021 Growing Trends and Demands to 2025

Global Palm Oil Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Palm Oil Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Global Palm Oil Market valued at USD 36713 million in the year 2019 By value and 70070 thousand tonnes By volume has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Palm oil world domination is the result of five factors: First, it has replaced less healthy fats in foods in the west. Second, producers have pushed to keep its price low. Third, it has replaced more expensive oils in home and personal care products. Fourth, again because it is cheap, it has been widely adopted as cooking oil in Asian countries. Finally, as those Asian countries have grown richer, they have begun to consume more fat, much of it in the form of palm oil.

Among the Product Type segment in the Palm Oil market (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Palm Kernel Cake), Crude Palm Oil has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period because of the presence of high level of tocotrienols in the crude palm oil that offers excellent source of vitamin E and antioxidant properties. Increasing population, slow income growth and the backdrop of declining arable land across developed nations has encouraged the plantation of the crude palm oil in order to meet growing regional food needs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Based on Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Lubricants and Others), Edible Oil dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, due to usage of palm oil in cooking as a substitute of other expensive vegetable oils that include sunflower oil, coconut oil and groundnut oil. Moreover, the edible oil segment in global palm oil market is estimated to grow due to health problems related to trans-fat consumption. As the edible oil became more widely used in food over the world, it was also replacing animal products in cleaning and personal care items such as soap, shampoo, lotion and makeup.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for Palm Oil during the forecast period with Indonesia being the leading country in the region followed by China, Malaysia and India. The Palm Oil market in Asia Pacific is being dominated by the increased production of palm oil in the recent years. Malaysia and Indonesia are major producers of Palm Oil and is major hub for companies to make investments in the field.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Palm Oil market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses the Palm Oil market by Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake).

The report assesses the Palm Oil market by Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Lubricants and Others).

The Global Palm Oil Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom)

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market, new product development and policy regulation. The companies analysed in the report include Wilmar International Ltd, Cargill Inc., IOI Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Astra Agro Lestari, Golden Agri-Resources, FGV Holdings Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Indofood Agri Resources Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Limited.

The report presents the analysis of Palm Oil market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

