Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market by Type, Product, Application and Future Analysis

Palm oil derivates are widely used in the production of personal care products, as they contain beta-carotene, which is a strong antioxidant that eliminates free radicals. These derivates are, therefore, used as viscosity modifiers, humectants, and emollients in such items. Products containing such derivates are non-toxic and highly biodegradable in comparison to petroleum-derived substitutes. In this regard, the rapid shift toward natural personal care products has led to the production of organic haircare and skincare products containing palm methyl ester derivatives.

Moreover, the rise in the adoption of palm-oil-based biodiesel is catalyzing the demand for the derivatives of palm methyl ester. There has been a rapid shift toward renewable energy sources, including biodiesel, from conventional sources, as they are a less-polluting fuel. Biodiesel is derived from fatty acid methyl esters (FAMEs) of vegetable oils like palm oil and rapeseed oil, which is why it has a weaker environmental impact in comparison to diesel fuel. This factor will, therefore, assist the palm methyl ester derivatives market in growing from $1,443.4 million in 2018 to $2,106.7 million by 2023 at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Across the world, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to observe the fastest growth in the global palm methyl ester derivatives market in the coming years. This is primarily ascribed to the surging number of manufacturing facilities, on account of the large-scale demand for beauty and personal care products, and the escalating demand for end-formulation products amongst the middle-class population, in the region. In the North American region, the U.S. is predicted to register huge growth in the utilization of palm methyl ester derivatives during the forecast period.

Thus, the switch toward natural cosmetic products and biodiesel will amplify the application of palm methyl derivatives in the coming years.