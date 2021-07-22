Palliative Care Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Palliative Care Market by Type (Private Residence Care, Hospice Inpatient Care, Nursing Home, Residential Facility Center, and Others), Application (Cancer, Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Kidney Failure, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Others), and End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Palliative Care Centers, and Long-Term Care Centers & Rehabilitation Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027.” According to the report, the Global Palliative Care industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the major players operating in the Palliative care market include Skilled Healthcare Group Incorporated, Vitas Healthcare Corporation, Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Kindred Healthcare Incorporated, Gentiva Health Services Incorporated, Home Instead Senior Care Incorporated, Amedisys Incorporated, Genesis HealthCare Corporation, GGNSC Holdings LLC. And Senior Care Centers of America.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Private residence care

Hospice inpatient care

Nursing home

residential facility center

Others

By Application

Cancer

Congestive heart failure (CHF)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

kidney failure

Alzheimer’s

Parkinson’s

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Others

By End User