Pallets Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Type, Material & End-user Industry The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global pallets market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and hindrances in supply and & logistics activities, globally.

Pallets are an integral part of supply chains thus, the technological upgradation of logistics and warehousing facilities has promoted the development of pallets as well. Pallet theft and misplacement remains as an important issue to date, which can be reduced by the adoption of GPS sensors and RFID tags. In addition, plastic pallets allow better collaboration with the automated conveying and lifting processes, thereby, its demand is growing significantly.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pallets Market by Type, Material, and End-User Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global pallets market size is expected to reach $110.5 billion in 2027 from $79.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 44.0% share of the global pallets market.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10922

A pallet is a platform or a support for boards to stack loads upon them. Pallets are generally manufactured using plastic, wood, metal, and corrugated paper. They are considered as a tertiary form of packaging and are a mandatory part of nearly all industrial supply chains and warehousing. Moreover, pallets are generally used as a base for stacking, storing, transporting, and protecting materials, which are later transported using material handling equipment. Further, the standard sizes of pallets differ within different regions and countries.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the pallets market due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdown, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, the major end-user companies in China, Germany, and the UK are facing financial impacts due to halted production and interrupted supply chains, which is expected to hinder the growth of the pallets market during 2020.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10922

Key Market Segments

The global pallets market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user industry, and region.

By type, it is categorized into rackable, nestable, stackable, and display pallets.

By material, it is classified into the wood, plastic via injection molding, plastic via other methods, corrugated paper, and metal.

By end-user industry, it is categorized into food & beverage, chemical, retail, pharmaceutical, and others.

The global pallets market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Players

The major players operating in the pallets industry include Brambles Limited, CABKA Group GmbH, Craemer Holding GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, LOSCAM International Holdings Co., Ltd., Millwood, Inc., Menasha Corporation, PalletOne Inc., Rehrig Pacific Holdings, Inc., and Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10922

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.