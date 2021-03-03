Palletizer Market 2021 Precise Outlook – ABB Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell Intelligrated

The Palletizer Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The palletizer market was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3..27 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.34% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Palletizer market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp., ABB Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell Intelligrated, KION Group AG, Krones AG, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Sidel, YASKAWA Electric Corp., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., Arrowhead Systems Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In April 2019 – Honeywell Intelligrated announced a new automated robotic solution for unloading a wide range of packages from truck trailers and shipping containers at distribution centers.

– In February 2019 – Wildeck, Inc. introduced a new product in addition to its family of material handling products, i.e, .the Pallet Drop Zone (DZ) Safety Gate. As one side of the DZ, gate is raised the other closes. This ensures that the elevated ledge is protected at all times, safeguarding personnel and palletized materials from falls.

Key Market Trends:

Food & Beverages Industry Offers Potential Growth

The food and beverage industry has always been a key contributor to enhancing the market revenue of palletizer. As the competition between retailers continue to intensify, and government regulations become more stringent, the retailer demands continue to increase. Thus, the need for palletizing robots has never been more imperative for success in the food and beverage industry.

– Among all of the machinery products in packaging, palletizer is the most preferred and beneficial for the packaging of food and beverage items, due to its low cost, small footprint, and high throughput rate. Palletizing systems are useful elements at the end of a packaging line, a vital task for every industry, including pharmaceutical, chemical as well as personal care, and cosmetics.

United States to Occupy Significant Market Share

– The United States is one of the largest and most advanced markets for adopting new and innovative palletizing solutions. The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices, results in significant growth in manufacturing and is poised to drive the demand for palletizing solutions in the country.

– Sectors, including retail, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical, are the largest sources of demand for such solutions in the country. Prior to COVID-19, it was estimated that the US shipments of corrugated packaging exceeded 470 billion square feet by 2025 annually. The need for transportation of the products for the food and beverage industry to maintain an SKU that is cost-effective for shipping has resulted in the widespread adoption of the organization’s palletizing solutions irrespective of their size.

– Post pandemic, this number is expected to be higher than the estimated owing to the increased demand to keep the actual product safer and highly sanitized.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

