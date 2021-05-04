Pallet Wrap Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | AEP Industries Inc., Sigma Plastics Group, Pearl Ice Cold Chain Packaging Solution

For building a wonderful Pallet Wrap Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players AEP Industries Inc., Sigma Plastics Group, Pearl Ice Cold Chain Packaging Solution, Allied Propack Private Limited, Beacon Industries., Stamar Packaging, Riverside Paper Co. Inc., SJF, Associated Bag, Mil-Spec Packaging of GA, Inc., Complete Packaging & Shipping Supplies, West Coast Supplies, Pro-Tect Plastic and Supply, Inc., Sun Packaging Technologies, Inc, APEX Packaging Corporation among other players domestic and global.

Global Pallet Wrap Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of thickness, pallet wrap market is segmented into <15 mm, 15-30 mm, 31-45 mm and >45 mm.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into hand wrap rolls and machine rolls.

Based on the material type, the pallet wrap market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide and PVdC.

The pallet wrap market is also segmented into blow film and cast film on the basis of film type.

Based on machine type, pallet market is segmented into pallet stretch wrappers and pallet shrink wrappers.

The pallet wrap market is segmented on the basis of automation type into automatic, semi-automatic and manual.

Based on end-user, pallet wrap market is segmented into food &beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals & fertilizers, personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, automotive and electrical & electronics.

Pallet wrap is made from low density polyethylene. It is used to wrap products which help to reduce product loss, remove load tampering and reduce injury to the worker. Its elasticity makes the product tightly bound, secure and safe.

Global pallet wrap market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of4.0% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027

Reduction of manufacturing cost and advance packaging machines increases the packaging speed which is expected to drive the pallet wrap market growth in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Innovation of advanced sensors equipped with pallet warps help to detect the product height and manages weight, is augmenting as the factor for the growth of the market.

