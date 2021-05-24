Pallet Jack Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of Nearly 9% Over the Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

Pallet Jack Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of Nearly 9% Over the Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

The Growth of Pallet Jack market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4958

The global pallet jack market is niche in nature, and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. Pallet jacks are primarily used in factory or warehouse premises to move material. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a marginal effect on the demand for pallet jacks. Sales are projected to decline by 8,000 units in 2020 as compared to 2019.

However, the resumption of manufacturing operations in prominent countries such as China, the US, India, and Germany would boost the growth of the pallet jack market in the near future. According to Fact.MR, global demand for pallet jacks will hit a valuation of US$ 242 million by 2030 end.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4958

Key Takeaways from Global Pallet Jack Market Study

The powered pallet jacks segment is expected to account for more than 60% of total pallet jack sales in 2020.

There will be close competition in end-use segments between the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors for pallet jack sales over the forecast period.

The below 2.5 tons segment leads the pallet jack market, and will gain 180 BPS in its market share by the end of 2030.

Europe is foreseen to remain a prominent region, accounting for more than 40% of the global share in the pallet jack market.

“Nowadays, preference for pallet jacks on rental basis rather than purchasing has become a key trend among various end-use verticals. New entrants in the rental business are frequently examining the workflow and modernizing their business processes, which, in turn, is foreseen to boost the growth of the pallet jack market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Abort Gate Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking -Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/abort-gate-market

Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/modular-cleanroom-solutions-market

Vacuum Loaders Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/vacuum-loaders-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/18/1870362/0/en/Electric-and-Solar-Chemical-Injection-Pumps-Witness-Strong-Surge-in-Sales-as-Energy-Efficiency-Continues-to-Take-the-Center-Stage-Fact-MR-Study.html

The Pallet Jack market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Pallet Jack market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4958

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com