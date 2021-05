Palladium Market Forecast Made Available By Top Research Firm

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palladium is a lustrous silvery-white rare metal used in a diverse range of applications. The metal with other elements such as osmium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and platinum are referred to as Platinum Group Metals (PGM). Palladium is majorly consumed in the automotive industry as catalytic converters, manufacturing of electronics and jewelry, as well as chemical and dental applications. Palladium is sourced from two major sources, viz., mine production and recycling.

The global market for palladium is likely to experience significant growth with declining demand for metals and increasing demand for recycling metals, leading to palladium demand outstripping the supply. In addition, changing prospects of investments in palladium have also contributed to the growth of the market. Several new palladium exchange-traded funds by companies such as Absa Capital in South Africa are expected to create a significant boost for the palladium market.

Growing demand for palladium in catalytic converters in the automotive industry in vehicles exhausts are one of the major growth factors driving the palladium market. Demand for the metal from other sectors such as jewelry and industrial are also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. However, rising prices of palladium owing to supply issues in South Africa and declining state stockpiles in Russia are expected to hamper the growth of the market. North America was the largest consumer for palladium, followed by China owing to the presence of the vast automotive industry in the region. Future market growth is expected to be from Asia Pacific with the growing industrial activities in emerging economies such as India. These factors are expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Aquarius Platinum

Stillwater Mining

Lonmin

First Quantum Minerals

GlencoreXstrata

Lundin Mining

