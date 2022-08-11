Palestinian Prisoners in Israel Use Hunger Strikes to Seek Freedom

DURA, West Financial institution — Within the Israeli jail the place Kayed al-Fasfos spent 9 months with out cost or trial, a handwritten ebook hidden from the guards provided some steerage on a potential approach out.

The ebook, “Experiences of the Strike,” is a private account of 1 Palestinian prisoner’s starvation strike, offering insights for would-be emulators like Mr. al-Fasfos planning to wield what they see as their best weapon for securing their freedom.

“We take into account it a battle, however you battle together with your abdomen,” mentioned Mr. al-Fasfos, a 33-year-old Palestinian accountant who went on a 131-day starvation strike final 12 months.