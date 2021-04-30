Palestinian elections to be postponed shortly | Free press

Ramallah / Tel Aviv (dpa) – The first elections in more than 15 years in the Palestinian territories have been postponed shortly. Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas cited the conflict over Jerusalem as the reason.

It was agreed to postpone the elections until the participation of the people in the eastern part of the city was secured, the 85-year-old said after meeting with representatives of various Palestinian groups in Ramallah. Islamist Hamas, the second largest Palestinian group after Abbas’s more moderate Fatah, sharply criticized the decision.

The Palestinians had recently pushed repeatedly for Israel’s clear approval of the option on May 22 in East Jerusalem. The Israeli side did not respond to this request. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem generally emphasized that Israel did not want to interfere in or prevent the elections.

Speculation about a vote being canceled or postponed because of the Jerusalem issue had existed for some time. The status of the city is one of the central points of contention in the Middle East conflict. Israel claims Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital” for itself. The Palestinians, for their part, are holding on to their claim to East Jerusalem as their capital.

From a legal standpoint, Israel’s permission to vote in the Arab-influenced eastern part of Jerusalem is not necessary, but in fact permission is absolutely necessary as Israel controls the east of the city. Israeli police have recently taken repeated action against electoral activities there.

Experts had warned of great disappointment among the Palestinians should the elections be canceled or postponed. Protests were also considered possible. Due to the large number of young people in the Palestinian Territories and the previous parliamentary elections long ago, about half of the approximately 2.5 million eligible voters could have voted for the first time. In surveys, two-thirds of those surveyed recently indicated that they were dissatisfied with Abbas.

In a decree published in mid-January, the latter fixed a parliamentary election for May 22 and a presidential election for July 31. At the beginning of last week, he emphasized that he would stick to the date of the House of Representatives elections. The last presidential elections so far took place in 2005, the last parliamentary elections in 2006. Several elections have been scheduled in recent years. However, the plans were not yet as concrete as this year.

The peace treaties between Israel and the Palestinians stipulate that Palestinian residents of Jerusalem can vote in certain post offices. According to Palestinian figures, these have a capacity of up to 6,300 voters. It is not mandatory to use these branches. The 150,000 or so eligible voters there could also vote in the suburbs. However, the Palestinian Authority (PA) insists that voting be done in the post offices as well. In 2006, Israel enabled the vote in East Jerusalem.

Some observers see the East Jerusalem dispute as a pretext for postponing elections. One of the motives they suspect is the concern of Abbas and his circle about a possible defeat of his Fatah and their current deep divisions. Surprisingly, two prominent critics of the president – Marwan Barguti, who was imprisoned in Israel after a murder conviction, and Nasser al-Kidwa, who was expelled from the organization in March – announced that they would organize the elections with a joint list. Barguti in particular, seen by the Palestinians as a political prisoner of Israel, was seen as a promising rival to Abbas. He would also have ambitions for president.

The official campaign phase should begin on April 30. The EU wanted to accompany the vote with its own observers. According to the international community, Israel only responded to a request to send the experts at the end. The US has kept quiet about the planned elections in recent weeks.

After the fourth election in two years, Israel is in political crisis, it is uncertain whether there will be a government. The peace process with the Palestinians played virtually no role in the election campaign. An election victory for Barguti would pose major problems for Israel. Many in Israel were also concerned about the possible strengthening of Hamas. The ruling group in the Gaza Strip is classified by Israel and the EU as a terrorist organization. Recently, however, they saw polls behind Fatah.

Fatah and Hamas have been bitter rivals in recent years, and they started reconciliation talks last year. Hamas won the 2006 parliamentary elections and the following year forcibly took over sole control of the Gaza Strip. Since then, Fatah has only ruled in parts of the West Bank not ruled by Israel. Despite the rejection of the occupation, unlike Hamas, it cooperates with Israel.

The election was intended as part of the reconciliation effort. An agreement should pave the way for new talks with Israel on a two-state solution.