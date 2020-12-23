Paints and Coatings Market Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2030

The construction industry has been registering significant growth across the globe, owing to the surging population in countries including the U.S., India, China, and the U.K. Moreover, the growing number of overseas buyers have also been responsible for the expansion of the construction sector. This is further resulting in the huge investments in hotels, residential apartments, civic infrastructure, and retail centers. Ascribed to this growing construction industry, the demand for paints & coatings has been rising as well.

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/paints-and-coatings-market/report-sample

Paints & coatings are important products that are applied on physical infrastructure to provide it with a finishing touch. These products are used for enhancing the aesthetics appeal of buildings, however, they also protect buildings from wear & tear and different weather conditions. Owing to such advantages, the global paints & coatings market is expected to advance at a significant pace during the forecast period. Owing to technological advancements, several new kinds of products are now available in the market for suiting different needs.

The paints & coatings market is predicted to generate a revenue of $262.5 billion by 2023, increasing from $186.7 billion in 2017, progressing at a 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). When resin type is taken into consideration, the market is divided into epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, acrylic, and others (which include polycarbonates, nylon, and nitrocellulose lacquer). Out of all these, the acrylic division dominated the market in the past, accounting for a sales volume share of more than 40.0% in 2017.

Make Enquiry BEfore Buying the Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=paints-and-coatings-market

Hence, the market is being driven by the growth of the construction industry and rising demand for smart coatings.