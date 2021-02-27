Paints and Coatings Market Revenue Status, Demand Share, Regional Trends and Global Forecast to 2025

Global Paints and Coatings Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis by Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Others), Material, End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

According to Azoth Analytics research report, the Global Paints and Coatings market was valued at USD 161.27 billion in the year 2019 and xx Thousand Tones by volume with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share. Growing demand for elastomeric coating in concrete construction, provision of tough layers with improved performance, green environmental rules, and high adoption from end-use industries plays a major role in the growth of the global paints and coatings market. Increasing usage of paints and coating products in automotive and marine industries are major end-use industries responsible for growth of the global paints and coatings market. Increasing expansions and new product development are anticipated to result in robust growth of the global paints and coatings market in the coming years.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Paint, BASF, Masco, Asian Paints and Henkel.

Global Paints And Coatings Market Segmentation:

Among the Technology segment in the Paints and Coatings market (Water-borne, Solvent-borne and others), Water-borne segment leads the market. Waterborne coatings have gained significant space and recognition globally predominantly due to the improving economic conditions and low environmental impact of these coatings. The waterborne segment is expected to grow on the back of building and construction industry, which is anticipated to witness good growth, mainly in the developing countries.

Based on Material (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and others), Acrylic segment gains a considerable share. The acrylic segment is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing demand in various applications including automotive, households, construction, and industrial. Increasing demand owing to its inertness and excellent color retention when exposed to outdoor condition is expected to fuel market growth.

Based on End-User (Decorative Coatings, Transportation, Metal Industrial Coatings, Industrial Maintenance & Protective, Powder Coatings, Automotive Refinish and others), Decorative Coatings segment gains considerable share. The decorative paints & coatings segment is witnessing high growth on account of growing end-use industries and technological advancements. The economic growth in developing countries, increasing investment in infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, growing purchasing power, and the rising demand for green and environment-friendly coatings are also leading to the growth of the market.

The improvement of product technology will improve the product performance of Paints And Coatings and reduce costs. Most manufacturers are constantly launching new products to gain greater market share. In order to maintain stability in a highly competitive market, suppliers should develop new ideas and technologies and keep pace with advanced technologies.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Paints And Coatings Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Paints and Coatings market. In Asia Pacific, the easy availability of raw materials, coupled with less stringent laws regarding VOC emissions as compared to the law in North America and Europe, has provided huge growth opportunities to the market. Low labour costs in the emerging nations of Asia Pacific has attracted many foreign investors to set up their manufacturing facilities in the region. Thus, the growing number of manufacturing facilities is boosting the construction activities in the region, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for paints and coatings over the forecast period.

