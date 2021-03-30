Paints and Coatings Market Current Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The Paints and Coatings Market 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Paints and Coatings market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Paints and Coatings industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

According to this study, over the next five years the Paints & Coatings market will register a 4.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 230220 million by 2025, from $ 191820 million in 2019.

Top Leading Companies of Global Paints and Coatings Market are PPG, Sika, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Henkel, BASF, RPM International, Kansai Paint, Axalta, Jotun, KCC Corporation, Hempel, 3M, HB Fuller, Nippon Paint, Shawcor, Masco, Asian Paints, DAW SE, Berger Paints, SK KAKEN, Carpoly, Cromology, Taiho Paint, and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

October 2019 – Paint manufacturer Berger Paints India NSE 0.33 % is acquiring Kolkata-based STP Ltd (STPL), makers of construction and related materials for an enterprise value of Rs 167.5 crore.In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said it is buying 95.53% stake of STPL. Balance 4.47% stake will remain with STPL’s existing shareholders.

April 17, 2019 – PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Klingenberg, Germany, Hemmelrath is a manufacturer of coatings for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With more than 450 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Klingenberg and Erlenbach, Germany; Jilin, China; Duncan, South Carolina, United States; and Indaiatuba, Brazil. Hemmelrath supplies automotive plants worldwide, and more than 7 million vehicles are coated with its products each year.

Global Paints and Coatings Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Paints and Coatings market based on Types are:

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Based on Application , the Global Paints and Coatings market is segmented into:

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Paints and Coatings Market Segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This report focuses on Paints and Coatings volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. The report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end-user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Paints and Coatings market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Paints and Coatings market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Paints and Coatings market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Paints and Coatings Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Paints and Coatings industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

