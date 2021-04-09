Paints and Coatings Market 2021: Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Trends and Analysis to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Paints and coatings are used widely to impart aesthetic feasibility to substrates. In addition, they also affect their functionality in terms of wettability, corrosion resistance and adhesion. Paints & coatings market is increasingly witnessing innovations for achieving eco-friendly and durable solution with the introduction of nanotechnology and water-borne systems. Coating industry has taken over the major markets with the adoption of new technologies such as smart coatings for protection and decorative purposes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The paints & coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in automotive production coupled with increase in furniture production and house construction activities in emerging economies. The growth of the paints & coatings market is further fuelled by growing popularity of functional coatings due to better performance. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and stringent environmental regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the paints & coatings market. Nonetheless, revival of construction industry in developed countries is likely to offer growth opportunities to the key players operating in the paints & coatings market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Paints & Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of paints & coatings market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology, end-use industry and geography. The global paints & coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paints & coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global paints & coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology and end-use industry. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as acrylic, epoxy resin, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as water-based technology, solvent-based technology, high solids, powder coating and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as architectural, automotive, transportation, packaging and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paints & coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The paints & coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting paints & coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the paints & coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the paints & coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from paints & coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paints & coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paints & coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key paints & coatings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

