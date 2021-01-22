Paints And Coatings Market 2021 | Business Scenario – PPG Industries Inc; The Sherwin-Williams Company

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

Smart coatings and high performance coating technologies are being adopted by companies to enhance efficiencies of coating compounds. Nano coatings, are a type of smart coating which has extremely tiny particles and unique characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to corrosion and micro bacterial growth. Fluoropolymer coating is known for its high performance properties such as long life cycle and high cost efficiency.

The global paints and coatings market is expected to decline from $221.5 billion in 2019 to $212.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $209.8 billion in 2023.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

PPG Industries Inc; The Sherwin-Williams Company; AkzoNobel N.V; Dow Chemical; RPM International Inc

Latest News and Development

July 12, 2012: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) announced today that it has received the necessary approvals from Indian authorities to expand its coatings joint venture and also to create a second joint venture with Asian Paints Ltd. (APL), India’s largest coatings company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

October 7, 2015: PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), with global headquarters in Pittsburgh, announced that SUNGATE passive low-emissivity (low-e) glass, STARPHIRE ULTRA-CLEAR glass, CORAFLON powder coatings and PPG PAINTS products were used on the Tower at PNC Plaza, which opened Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh and is designed to be the world’s greenest office building.

April 29, 2020: Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings and specialty materials. PPG has a history of conservative balance sheet management and strong capital allocation and has generated positive free cash flow for more than 40 consecutive years. Early-2020 weakness in PPG’s share price, due primarily to its exposure to cyclical weakness in autos and industrial production, enabled us to add this business to the portfolio at what we considered an attractive price.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paints and coatings market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global paints and coatings market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global paints and coatings market.

Ask for a detailed report sample:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072014108/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-water-borne-coatings-solvent-based-coatings-powder-coatings-others-paints-and-coatings-2-by-application-architectural-automotive-wood-packaging-aerospace-others-3-by-type-of-resin-acrylic-polyurethanes-polyesters-epoxy-alkyd-others-4-by-performance-range-commodity-coating-range-engineering-coating-range-high-performance-coating-range-covering-ppg-industries-inc-the-sherwin-williams-company-akzonobel-n-v-dow-chemical-rpm-international-inc/inquiry?source=OpenPr&Mode=NG23

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Paints And Coatings market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

By Type: Water Borne Coatings; Solvent Based Coatings; Powder Coatings; Others – Paints And Coatings

By Application: Architectural; Automotive; Wood; Packaging; Aerospace; Others

Essential points covered in Global Paints And Coatings Market2020 Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Paints And Coatings market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Paints And Coatings market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Paints And Coatings market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Paints And Coatings market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Paints And Coatings market?

This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Paints And Coatings market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Paints And Coatings in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Paints And Coatings market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Paints And Coatings market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Paints And Coatings.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Browse in-depth and report summary TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072014108/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-water-borne-coatings-solvent-based-coatings-powder-coatings-others-paints-and-coatings-2-by-application-architectural-automotive-wood-packaging-aerospace-others-3-by-type-of-resin-acrylic-polyurethanes-polyesters-epoxy-alkyd-others-4-by-performance-range-commodity-coating-range-engineering-coating-range-high-performance-coating-range-covering-ppg-industries-inc-the-sherwin-williams-company-akzonobel-n-v-dow-chemical-rpm-international-inc?source=OpenPr&Mode=NG23

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Paints And Coatings on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Paints And Coatings Market and assist manufacturers and Paints And Coatings organization to better grasp the development course of Paints And Coatings Market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com