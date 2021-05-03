Paints and Coatings Additives Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

The latest research on “Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market Report 2021” provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the Paints and Coatings Additives Market.

The market for paints & coatings additives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Key Players Covered in this report are Dow, Solvay, Altana Group (BYK), Ashland, and Elementis PLC, among others.

Key Market Trends

Architectural Segment to Dominate the Market

– The architectural segment includes additives used in coatings for commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, shopping malls, and residential buildings.

– Some of the majorly used additives for architectural coatings include rheological modifiers, defoamers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

– In general, the additives used for architectural coatings help in enhancing surface properties, stabilizing pigment, enhancing wetting and dispersing properties and defoaming properties, etc.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Middle East & Africa Region

– Saudi Arabia is aiming for the development of its paints and coatings sector, and is on the way to become the center for paints and coatings supply chain in the Middle Eastern region, leveraging its easy access to key feedstock, production of basic molecules, and access to the regional market.

– Saudi Arabia has a persistent expedition in making some of the tallest, largest, and biggest structures. The paints and coatings industry in the country is expected to register a steady growth in coming years, as the construction industry is poised to witness sturdy growth in the forthcoming years, in turn, augmenting the demand for coating additives.

– According to the Major Building Expo in Riyadh, the Saudi construction industry is poised for tremendous growth over the next five years, with 700 new projects set to be launched in the coming next months and targeted for completion by 2022. The value of Saudi Arabias 2018 construction projects has surged to USD 284.3 billion.

– Saudi Build took place amid increased construction activities, especially in the industrial and commercial sectors in the local market, in keeping with the goals of the National Transformation Program 2020 and Saudi Vision 2030.

– Furthermore, residential units, the city will comprise commercial and retail centers, and health and educational services. The city will also have modern transportation links, including its own private airport and seaport.

– Such initiatives by the government are expected to rapidly boost the construction industry, further boosting the consumption of coating, and in turn, coating additives in the construction sector.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to boost the consumption of coating additives in the industrial sector over the coming years

The Paints and Coatings Additives Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight on Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.

Major points of the Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market:

The market summary for the global Paints and Coatings Additives market is provided in context to region, share and market size.

2. Innovative strategies used by key players in the market.

3. Other focus points in the “Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market” report are upcoming opportunities, growth drivers, limiting factors, restrains, challenges, technical advancements, flourishing segments and other major market trends.

4. The comprehensive study is carried by driving market projections and forecast for the important market segments and sub-segments throughout the forecast time period 2020-2025.

5. The data has been categorized and summarized on the basis of regions, companies, types and applications of the product.

6. The report has studied developments such as expansions, agreements, latest product launches and mergers in this market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

