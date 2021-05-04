Paintball Equipment Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2028 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Paintball Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028"

Paintball equipment market will continue to witness a slackened growth through 2028, according to a new Fact.MR study. Growth of the paintball equipment market continues to remain sustained by factors such as rising participation rate in recreational sports and popularity of paintball among Millennials. Inclination of individuals toward indoor role-playing games (RPG) has raised enthusiasm in confrontational sporting activities, which will further uphold sales of paintball equipment in the forthcoming years.

Sales of paintball equipment though the direct-to-customer channel are estimated to be on an upswing in the coming years, accounting for a larger share in the paintball equipment market. According to the report, the sales of paintball equipment through direct-to-customer channel are expected to cross US$ 170 Mn by 2028.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2096

Electro Pneumatic Markers Gain Centerstage as Players Seek Speed & Accuracy in the Sport

Consumer demand for speed and accuracy in shots have led manufacturers in the paintball equipment market to introduce electro pneumatic markers that are more accurate and fire faster. With their superior features, electro pneumatic markers are gradually replacing their traditional counterparts – mechanical markers. Also, electro pneumatic markers allow firing with compressed air, exempting the use of CO2.

With design innovations focused on developing safer paintball equipment, manufacturers have introduced a variety of electro pneumatic markers with different internal setups that attract modern paintball lovers. A lightweight design and faster shots of electro pneumatic marker have become popular among all age groups, thereby driving sales of these markers in the paintball equipment market.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Paintball Equipment Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Paintball Equipment Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Paintball Equipment Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2096

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Get More Insights –http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/05/10/1500111/0/en/North-America-will-remain-the-Most-Attractive-Market-for-Golf-Apparels-Over-2026.html

Competitive Landscape

This section of the paintball equipment market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market players operating in the global landscape. Few of the profiled market player in the paintball equipment market include G.I.Sportz, Dye Precision Inc., Planet Eclipse Ltd., Valken Inc., Virtue Paintball LLC, Arrow Precision Ltd., Gelkaps Sports Pvt. Ltd., GOG Paintball SA, and HK Army.

Market strategies such as mergers and acquisition adopted by the market players in the paintball equipment market are offered in this section. For instance, G.I.Sportz carried out three major acquisitions in the past – Procaps (2010), Tipmann (2012) and KEE (2015) and have established its recognition as a top player in the paintball equipment brand.

Along with the acquisition, manufacturers are engaged in signing sponsorship agreements to increase their brand visibility. Recent sponsorship agreement between DYE Precision and divisional team Dimension out of Youngstown, Ohio is likely to expose the all-new paintball equipment of DYE Precision.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2096

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: