Paint stroke on Karl Lauterbach’s car in Cologne | Free press

Karl Lauterbach is one of the best-known health experts in the corona crisis. Now strangers have attacked his car with paint. The SPD politician reacts decisively.

Cologne (dpa) – Strangers have attacked paint in Cologne on the car of Bundestag SPD member Karl Lauterbach. A police spokesman has confirmed this.

The strangers tumbled a paint bucket over the car at night, the windows were also dirty, he could no longer drive, Lauterbach writes. “But we will never give up,” says the message.

The SPD politician and doctor is one of the most exposed personalities in the debate over the measures against the coronavirus.

