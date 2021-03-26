Paint Rollers Market in Trends, Standardization, Challenges Research, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Global Paint Rollers Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC provides industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to period. Paint Rollers Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Paint Rollers market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period.

Ability to cover a large surface area and improve the work efficiency is propelling the paint rollers market growth. Developing new residential construction sector owing to increasing spending on housing projects will stimulate the industry growth. Construction industry expansion in developing economies owing to favorable government policies and increasing private investments will escalate the product penetration from 2018 to 2024.

Mass urbanization, economic and social development, particularly from emerging economies, is expected to boost the overall market growth. Favorable FDI policies and growth in commercial sector owing to growing business is expected to boost the overall market growth. Increasing remodeling & renovation projects supported by high disposable incomes will boost the industry share over the forecast timeframe. Also, design and color innovations along with significant advertisement with respect to variety of shade styles will boost the product demand.

Cost-effectiveness, swift-paint applicability, and light-weightiness are among the key features augmenting the product demand. Moreover, expanding distribution network accompanied by improved production and reduced manufacturing expenses will boost the industry development up to 2024. Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are among the dominating paint rollers markets.

Knit paint rollers dominated the market, accounted at over 55% of the share in 2017. Ability to hold & release higher amounts of paints, covering the surface at a higher pace is primarily driving the product demand. The product is highly suitable for satin and eggshell paints. However, knitted paint rollers are prone to shedding, thereby paving the way for the woven paint rollers business demand.

Synthetic fabric is projected to generate over USD 850 million sales by 2024. Cost effectiveness, superior versatility, and high durability are among the key factors driving the product development. Synthetic fabric is further segmented in to nylon and polyester fabric. Further, suitability on water-based as well as quartz- based paints is stimulating the industry demand.

Short pile rollers are expected to witness a substantial growth in the forecast timeframe. Higher application scope for smooth surfaces owing to minimal paint absorption along with easy applicability will surge the market development. Drywalls, and flat walls including metal doors and plasters are considered smooth.

Construction application dominates the market and is projected to witness notable gains Ove the forecast timeline. Robust real estate growth along with rapid commercialization and development of services sector particularly in emerging economies will boost the business demand. Improved painting efficiency and ability to cover higher surface area are among the foremost factors fueling the market development through the application.

Asia Pacific market was over USD 1 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness around 6.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. China, India, and Japan are among the major contributors to the regional market growth. Strong construction outlook along with rising disposable incomes is propelling the business development. Presence of economical & skilled labor coupled with rapid urbanization will fuel the industry demand over the next few years.

The global industry share is highly fragmented with presence of large number of regional and global players. The key industry participants include Work Tools International, Purdy, Beorol, Rust-Oleum, Linzer products Corp., Wooster, Magnolia brush, and Stanley. Focus on product innovation and distribution channel expansion are among the key strategies observed in the industry.

The Paint Rollers market stands tall as one of the most proactive industry verticals, as claimed by a new research report. This research study forecasts this space to accrue substantial proceeds by the end of the projected period, aided by a plethora of driving forces that will fuel the industry trends over the forecast duration. A gist of these driving factors, in tandem with myriad other dynamics pertaining to the Paint Rollers market, such as the risks that are prevalent across this industry as well as the growth opportunities existing in Paint Rollers market, have also been outlined in the report.

Report Growth Drivers –

1 Stringent regulation protecting and maintaining safety at workplace

What are the key highlights of this report?

A systematic pricing analysis has been done on the sources of the product, application, as well as regional categories A detailed analysis of the vendor matrix, important companies that will help better understand the competitive situation of the global business Important, insightful data on the regulatory status of the market, as well as the investment scenario – for instance, how many stakeholders have invested in the market and so on A deep-dive understanding of the various aspects propelling the overall market growth graph, as well as their influence on the worldwide market projections and dynamics A systematic roadmap depicting the numerous growth opportunities in the worldwide market coupled with the identification of vital factors

An extensive evaluation of the various trends prevailing in the global industry that would help identify the various developments in the market from a global perspective

