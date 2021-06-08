Paint Roller Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027 | Anderson Products, Beorol, Gordon Brush, Marshall Brushes & Rollers, Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing, Purdy The COVID 19 outbreak has affected the growth of the paint roller industry owing to the lockdown measure in different countries and delay in manufacturing and production of paint rollers which are utilized for painting walls, celiings, and others in industrial, residential, and commercial spaces.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Paint Roller Market by Fabric, Frame Size, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global paint roller market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The commonly observed types of paint roller are synthetic and blended. Among these, the blended segment accounts for the largest size by value, owing to increased demand from various industries such as construction and furniture. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals provided, such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The market is mainly driven by global economic growth, and development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the paint roller market growth.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10516

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 45.0% paint roller market share, followed by Europe and North America. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with a high CAGR, owing to urbanization and economic development in developing countries such as India, China, and others.

Key Market Segments

The global paint roller market is segmented on the basis of fabric, frame size, end-user, and region.

By fabric, the market is categorized into synthetic and blended.

Depending on frame size, it is fragmented into shorter, medium, and large.

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Region-wise, the paint roller market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10516

Key Players

Key companies profiled in the paint roller market report include Anderson Products, Beorol, Gordon Brush, Marshall Brushes & Rollers, Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing, Purdy, Quali-Tech Manufacturing, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Roll Roy, and The Wooster Brush Company.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging paint roller market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis is conducted by the constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive paint roller market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global paint roller market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within paint roller market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the paint roller industry.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10516

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.