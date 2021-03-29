Paint Bucket Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2028

The Paint Bucket Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

The major players covered in the paint bucket market report are Berry Global Inc.; BWAY Corporation; CL Smith; Symlux Plastics; Affordable Buckets, LLC; Leaktite Corporation.; Letica Corporation; FDL Packaging Group; Kelly-Moore Paints; Pro-Western Plastics; RL Plastics Ltd; Aaron Packaging; Paragon Manufacturing, Inc.; Kansai Plascon (PTY)LTD.; Reliance Plastic Containers.; Priya Enterprises.; TIRUPATI PLASTICS; Balaji Industries.; Hitech Group; SLJ UDYOG; Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.; among other domestic and global players.

Let's know why the report is worth considering-

Paint bucket market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 31.82 billion by 2028, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.80% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Paint bucket market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing usage for storing a large quantity of paints and coatings.

Paint buckets are usually used to store a large volume of paint and coatings. Often, these buckets are called pails. Paint buckets are airtight containers which help to reduce the inside products’ spoilage and contamination. Paint buckets are easy to use solutions for many end-users.

The growing demand for the leakage proof packaging of the chemicals and pail material, availability of the lightweight product which tends to reduce transportation cost, increasing growth of the packaging industry across the globe, growing number of construction activities and infrastructure development are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the paint bucket market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, rapid urbanization, industrialization along with increasing consumption of paints and coatings which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the paint bucket market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Changing plastic regulations along with degradation of waste paint buckets which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the paint bucket in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

By Material (Metal, Plastic),

Capacity (Less than 1 Liter, 1 to 10 Liters, 11 to 50 Liters, More than 50 Liters),

Application (Industrial Coating, Architectural Coating),

End User (Building and Construction Industries, Paint Industries, Chemical Industries, Others)

The countries covered in the paint bucket market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S. dominates the North America paint bucket market due to the surging levels of investment for the development of advanced and improved infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing development of infrastructure development along with growing number of architectural projects for tourism in the region. Europe region will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the increasing growth of the construction industry along with rising number of architecture development in the region.

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has impacted virtually every sector, so the long-term consequences expected over the forecast period would impact the development of the industry. Our ongoing research amplifies our research process to ensure that the fundamental COVID-19 problems and alternative pathways forward are included.

