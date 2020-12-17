Painless Lancet Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2027

Painless lancet is a portable medical device used for measuring blood glucose levels in patients suffering from diabetics. Structurally, these have a thin and short needle, which cause less puncture pressure on the fingertip and limit the blood seeping out. Also, it is easy-to-use, convenient, and safe as it reduces the chances of blood transfusion and related infections.

The increasing count of diabetic patients owing to obesity, sedentary lifestyle, changing eating habits, heredity and others is majorly contributing in the growth of the painless lancet market. Rise in spending on healthcare by the potential population is again contributing significantly in market demand. In addition to this, advantages such as easy-to-use, quicker results, accurate diagnosis, and safe are rising market demand.

During the forecast period of 2020-2027, the painless lancet market is projected to grow with a noticeable CAGR of 6.4%. This will be considerable growth from its 2020 market size which stood at $14.9 billion.

SMI has recently published a report, titled “Global Painless lancet Market Research Report 2020“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Painless lancet market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this Report: Sarstedt, Owen Mumford, Medline, Nipro Corporation, Accriva Diagnostics, Arkray Usa, Bayer Healthcare, Medicore, Medipurpose, Sterilance, Narang Medical Limited, LifeScan, Tiniboy.

Highlights Of The Report:

1. Market structure and projections for the coming years.

2. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current trends.

3. Historical data and forecast.

4. Estimations for the forecast period between 2020 and 2026.

5. Developments and trends in the market.

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Length <1mm

Length 1-1.5mm

Length 1.5-2mm

Length >2mm

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Hospital

Nursing Home

Surgery Center

Other

