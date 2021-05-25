Pain Relief Product Market Incredible Growth with USD 86,505 million at CAGR +4% by end 2027| Advil, Motrin, ThermaCare, Neosporin, Midol, Aleve

The growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as obesity and diabetes, has increased the demand for muscle and nerve stimulators, thereby augmenting the market growth. The rising cancer cases are expected to further increase product demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, orthopedic degenerative disorders, and rheumatoid arthritis, and a resultant rise in cases of chronic pain and inability to carry out routine tasks, will boost product demand.

The pain Relief Product market was valued at approximately USD 65,108 million in 2021, and it is expected to witness a revenue of USD 86,505 million in 2027, with a CAGR of +4% over the forecast period.

The current market is gradually adopting more non-opioid medications, to suppress the addiction toward opioids and certain well-established painkillers in the market. There are several non-opioid drugs with mechanisms of action, which are currently in the early and late stages of development. The federal authorities in multiple countries are shifting to alternative approaches, and thus, fast-tracking those drugs to market approval. The shift is expected to be gradual, and thus, pain management has very attractive growth prospects in the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing burden of the aging population globally is expected to drive the growth of the market, as the prevalence of chronic pain is relatively high among the geriatric population and is considered to be an independent risk factor for mortality. The increasing product launches are also expected to drive the market.

Pain Relief Product Market Segmentation

By Type

Powder

Tablets

Cream

Liquid

Others

By Application

For Joint Pain

For Menstrual Pain

For Headache

Others

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

