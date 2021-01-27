PACS and RIS Market Revenue and volume both are growing at pretty decent CAGR of 7.4% with Top Key Player:- Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG

Worldwide PACS and RIS Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the PACS and RIS Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global PACS and RIS Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global PACS and RIS Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

To store all the diagnostic imaging files, Radiology professionals use PACS. Radiology practice stores scan, MRIs, and X-rays using a cloud computing platform and makes it convenient, paperless, and gives ease of expandability.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), with improved health care policy and the better availability of medical equipment, there has been a rise in the number of global imaging-based procedures. Thus, the growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed across the globe resulting in the increasing requirement of consumables for tests are likely expected to drive the growth of the global PACS and RIS market over the coming years.

McKesson Corporation, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Cerner Corporation, IBM, Novarad, Agfa-Gevaert Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

PACS AND RIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Dental PACS Cardiology PACS Oncology PACS Orthopedic PACS Others

Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Global PACS and RIS market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The PACS and RIS market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global PACS and RIS market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, and geography. The component segment includes system and software, services, and medical device. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the PACS and RIS Industry report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the PACS and RIS market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

This report focuses on the global PACS and RIS market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the PACS and RIS market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

